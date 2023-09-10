News you can trust since 1882
​Union Rovers see off Beckett League Division One rivals Wombleton Wanderers

The pick of Wednesday’s newitts.com Beckett League games saw Union Rovers win 5-2 at home to a Wombleton Wanderers side who had two players dismissed in the Division One clash.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST
Beckett League reports (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Beckett League reports (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Beckett League reports (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Union led after two minutes through Matti Reeves, but it wasn’t long before Wombleton equalised through Dave Thompson, writes Dan Lewis.

Union regained the lead through Brandon Read, but Jake Denison levelled.

The hosts made it 3-2 through Matty Jackson, but then Wanderers’ Thompson and Bobby Clapham were sent off. Jamie Allen and Adam Stockell, with a 25-yard free-kick, rounded off the scoring.

Centre-back Luke Jackson was Union’s star man.

Amotherby & Swinton won 3-1 at Thornton-le-Dale.

Dale took the led through Tom Horsley, but Matthew Bean,Oliver Towse and Ryan Gaughan netted to seal the Amotherby win.

Man of the match for Dale was Jack Sawdon and Nathan Cross for the victors.

Ayton suffered a late 2-1 loss at home to Snainton, despite taking the lead through Eric Hall, Alfie and Steve Roberts on target for the visitors.

Rosedale eased to at a 6-0 win at Bagby thanks to goals by Dan Turnbull (2), Shaun Spozio, Jimbob Dunn, Tom Barley and Dave Wilkinson.

In Division Two, Ryedale beat Amotherby Reserves 2-1.

Chris Rhodes and Luke Shepherd scored for the hosts, with star man Kian Stead levelling for Amotherby.

Man of the match for Ryedale was Luke Dixon.

Goldsborough won 3-0 at home 3-0 to Whitby Fishermen’s Academy, with Damon Craig (2) and skipper Ben Watson the scorers.

Heslerton lost 2-0 at home to Goal Sports, with Josh Bown and player-boss Mark Plumpton netting.

Lealholm Reserves beat Fishburn Park Academy 2-1, Alfie Jackson and Jack Spark scored for the hosts, with Rueben Mason Park’s scorer.

Slingsby lost 5-3 at home to Sinnington.

James Sawdon, Anthony Taylor and Jack Batty hit the goals for the home side, with star man Billy Brewster (2), Dougie Brewster, Aiden Taylor and Jack Balderson on target for the away side.

Man of the match for the hosts was Trevor Clubley.