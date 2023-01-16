Valiant Bridlington Town pegged back to late 2-2 draw by pacesetters Worksop Town

Andy Norfolk scored a superb opener for Bridlington Town at NPL Division East leaders Worksop Town

Mike Thompson reverted back to a 4-2-3-1 system that was successful in the early parts of the season, with Eddie Rogerson and Ali Aydemir coming in for Benn Lewis and Joe Norton, writes Ben Edwards.

Aleks Starcenko unleashed the first shot of the game when he cut inside from the left, but shot wide of the right hand post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute later, a mistake in the midfield allowed Terry Hawkridge to get in behind, but Will Sutton put in a crucial challenge and James Hitchcock claims - with Worksop beginning to assert their dominance on the game.

Ali Aydemir made it 2-1

The Seasiders won a free kick on the right flank near the edge of the penalty area. Set-piece specialist Andy Norfolk stepped up and whipped in a dangerous cross which found Jack Griffin, but he headed narrowly wide.

A cross from the left found the league’s most prolific striker Liam Hughes, but he was off balance and headed off target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten minutes later, another ball from the left flank caused problems for the Brid defence, but it was somehow not bundled over the line.

Thompson then made a switch on the left wing due to Luca Chadli suffering from a tight hamstring, as Jack Yates came on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately after the switch, the deadlock was broken, Norfolk scored a cracking goal from range to give his side the lead after 36 minutes.

Worksop found an equaliser in injury time, Griffin did well to take the ball off Hughes and the ball rolled out for a corner. It was whipped in from the left and skipper Hamza Bencherif rose highest to score his first goal from the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an end-to-end start to the second half, Worksop playing some brilliant football seeing Josh Wilde strike from the edge of the penalty area, but it was low and wide.

From the resulting attack, Aydemir faintly backheeled a cross from the left towards the goal, but it was claimed by Seb Malkowski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts then counter attacked quickly, but the ever-reliable Matty Dixon put in a brilliant challenge.

On the hour mark, James Hitchcock amazingly kept the scores level. Hughes brought down a cross from the right, turned and struck but the shot stopper's reflexes were on point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight minutes later, a sublime counter attack saw Lewis Dennison hold up the ball well and lay it off to Norfolk. He played a perfect ball over the top to Aydemir in behind the defence.

The winger drove into the penalty area before finishing brilliantly into the bottom corner, putting Brid into the lead for a second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A massive chance was offered to Worksop after a mistake from Jack Bulless, who flicked a header backwards and a Worksop man was there in space, but he fired wide one-on-one.

Space opened up for Brid to create more openings in the final ten minutes. Aydemir made another brilliant run into the penalty area, but his effort from a tight angle went over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute later, he whipped in a cross from the right towards sub Joe Norton, but his looped header was saved.

The visitors had a counter attack, which saw Dennison beat two men and work his way into the penalty area, but his shot was saved by Malkowski. Worksop went down the other end but a curled cross from the left was well claimed by Hitchcock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter then made a fantastic save from a deflected effort.

Things began to get nervy for Brid in injury time, Yates making a goal-line block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After relentless pressure, Worksop did manage to salvage a point, with another injury-time goal, this time in the 95th minute.

Eddie Rogerson conceded a free-kick on the left flank, which was curled in and following a goalmouth scramble, Wilde bundled the ball into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad