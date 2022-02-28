Valley and Trafalgar move into semi-finals of Scarborough FA Sunday Cup

Cayton's keeper and skipper look on as Traf score during their 10-2 Sunday FA Cup win Photo by Richard Ponter

Neither side could make a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes of the Newlands v Valley clash, the score remaining 0-0 at the interval.

Newlands came out of the blocks quickly in the second half and came close on several occaisons.

Valley however stood firm and centre-back Josh Westmoreland brought the ball down and finished superbly from a free-kick to put Valley 1-0 up in the 55th minute.

Newlands then drove forward looking for an equaliser and Valley put the game to bed with two fast counter attack goals from Harry Ward in the 65th and 70th minutes.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "Man of the match for us was Josh Westmoreland who delivered a commanding display at centre-half and a great opening goal.

"Credit to Dan Sheader and Newlands for a competitive cup tie and I wish them luck for the rest of the season."

Sheader said: "We only had 11 players as a few players let me down this morning.

Sean Exley, yellow kit, scored five goals for Trafalgar in their 10-2 defeat of Cayton

"We were always on top in the first half and missed numerous chances in the second period. It was a below-par game by us."

Trafalgar join Valley in the semi-finals after their 10-2 win against Cayton Corinthians at Pindar.

A superb five-goal haul from Sean Exley and a Luke Jones hat-trick guided the league leaders to victory, with Mike Barker and Conor Avison bagging a goal apiece.

The Traf man of the match was shared between hot-shots Exley and Jones.

Traf boss Jamie Patterson said; "We played some good football at times and were in full control of the game.

"Credit to Cayton they never gave up but we were the well-deserved winners."

Cayton had reduced the Traf lead to 2-1 when a great cross from right-back Ben Dolan was headed in by the villagers' top scorer Brad Atkinson. By the time Atkinson added a second with a superb second-half free-kick it was only a consolation at 8-2.

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "We were missing a number of players today and we knew we were up against it.