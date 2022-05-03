Valley pull off shock of the season with Scarborough FA Sunday Cup 4-3 final win against Trafalgar

Valley won the Sunday FA Cup final

Traf created several early chances, as Mikey Barker dinked a shot wide, a Lewis Taylor shot was deflected past the post, and from the corner by Taylor, Connor Avison's header was saved point-blank by Valley keeper Stefan Campbell, then a Sam Pickard cross was headed over by Barker, writes Steve Adamson.

Valley grew into the game, and a Ryan Somers cross was headed inches over by Taylor Plant, before they took the lead on the half-hour when Richard Tolliday floated a free-kick into the box, a defender and the keeper collided, and the ball dropped to Plant who headed into the empty net.

It became 2-0 on 39 minutes when Jenson Bradbury laid off to Neil Forsyth, who beat two defenders before striking a shot that took a deflection and looped over Traf keeper Alex Chapman.

Within two minutes Traf had reduced the arrears when a Pickard shot was saved by keeper Campbell, but Kieran Link rammed in the rebound.

Valley then went straight down the other end, and made it 3-1 on 42 minutes, when Curtis Rose sliced the ball into his own net, under pressure from Tolliday.

Early in the second half Valley added a fourth goal, when skipper Danny Appleby, who had a terrific game, played the ball across the area for the hard working Tolliday to tap into the net on 53 minutes.

Traf tried to fight back, but the Valley back line was solid, with centre-back Josh Westmoreland winning numerous headers to clear crosses, and George Walmsley and Jake Adams winning crucial tackles.

Traf's Nathan Vernon had a header saved, Joel Ramm had a low shot superbly palmed away by Valley keeper Campbell, then Barker and Pickard both fired wide, but Valley went close to adding a fifth goal when Tolliday shot against the top of the bar.

Traf pulled it back to 4-2 on 82 minutes with a great individual strike from Barker, who raced past two defenders before slotting past the keeper, then Pickard blazed a shot over, and Rose headed narrowly over, before Joel Ramm slammed home an 88th minute volley to make the final score 4-3.

VALLEY: Campbell, Bradbury, Adams, Westmoreland, Plant, Somers, Walmsley, Tolliday, Appleby, Plant, Forsyth. Subs- Hernandez, Ward, Doyle, Randerson, Thompson

TRAFALGAR: Chapman, Vernon, Avison, Taylor, Price, Rose, Link, Garnett, Pickard, Barker Patterson. Subs- Ramm, Greenwood, Dove, Craig, Aziz

REFEREE: John Chalk