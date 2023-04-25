News you can trust since 1882
Valley see off Goldsborough to net Ryedale Hospital Cup final success

The Valley powered to a 4-0 victory in the newitts.com Beckett Football League Ryedale Hospital Cup final against Division Two rivals Goldsborough FC at Pickering Town FC’s Mill Lane ground.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Football news (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Football news (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Valley started in electric fashion with Danny Appleby, Rich Tolliday, Tyson Stubbings and Sam Westmoreland all seeing efforts saved superbly by the Goldsborough keeper.

High-flying Valley broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time when Josh Westmoreland’s bullet header from a Stubbings corner flew into the top corner of the net.

Man of the match Josh Westmoreland headed in his second off the post during the dying moments of the half to make it 2-0 at the break.

The second half was a cagey affair until 65 minutes in Valley made it 3-0 when sub Luke McNulty slid Stubbings through to slot home, and Valley made it 4-0 with striker Tolliday smashing home after a fine team passing move.

Most Popular

Valley’s man of the match was Josh Westmoreland for a dominant performance and two fantastic goals.

