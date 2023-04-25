Football news (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Valley started in electric fashion with Danny Appleby, Rich Tolliday, Tyson Stubbings and Sam Westmoreland all seeing efforts saved superbly by the Goldsborough keeper.

High-flying Valley broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time when Josh Westmoreland’s bullet header from a Stubbings corner flew into the top corner of the net.

Man of the match Josh Westmoreland headed in his second off the post during the dying moments of the half to make it 2-0 at the break.

The second half was a cagey affair until 65 minutes in Valley made it 3-0 when sub Luke McNulty slid Stubbings through to slot home, and Valley made it 4-0 with striker Tolliday smashing home after a fine team passing move.