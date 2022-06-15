Julie and Mark Welford's son Robbie presents the Blacksmiths team with the trophy after veteran footballers raise £700 for British Heart Foundation in Mark & Julie Welford Memorial Trophy match.

The Blacksmiths Arms Cloughton old boys team defeated a Gristhorpe & Lebberston Vets team 5-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Blacksmiths player Rob Goodman, who also organised the match said: “We played a Charity Vets match at the Flamingo Land stadium, playing for the Mark & Julie Welford Memorial Trophy sponsored by manager Paul Robinson’s firm Moneyweb.

“The last game was staged in 2019, so three years on after Covid we played again.

Veteran footballer Jez Pratt with ref Ivan Ash at the Mark & Julie Welford Memorial football match at the Flamingo Land Stadium

“It was a fairly even game possession-wise but we took our chances and won 5-0 with Pete Fisher, Matt Morton and Chris Golder among the goalscorers.

“On the day we raised nearly around £700 for British Heart Foundation, which was the family of Mark and Julie’s chosen charity.

“BBC Radio York reporter Ivan Ash kindly refereed the game for us too.”