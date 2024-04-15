Visitors Edgehill beat Scalby 10-0 to seal Scarborough Saturday League Trophy final spot

Marshall Nock netted in Edgehill's 10-0 semi-final win.

Edgehill opened the scoring after two minutes with a neat finish from Joel Ramm, then his forward partner Billy Logan doubled the lead as he slid the ball home.

Left-back Joe Danby added a third with fellow full-back Marshall Nock netting a rocket from 25 yards into the bottom corner. Two minutes later Logan headed in his second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the break, Kez Link’s great volley, veteran Dan Jones’ cross-shot, a Lloyd Henderson strike, Ramm’s second and an own goal completed a 10-0 win.

Lloyd Henderson scored in Edgehill's 10-0 League Trophy win at Scalby

Ramm was the star man for Edgehill while Luke Rees and Ted Edwards also shone, Zam Deans, Ross Lazenby and Will Manson impressed for the Otters.

West Pier will face Seamer in the other semi after their 4-0 win at Westover Wasps.

A youthful Pier side led 1-0 at the break thanks to a great volley by Danny Keenaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player-boss John McGough made a great save at 0-0 on the half-hour mark.

In the second half Keenaghan, Chris Mattinson and Dec Richardson notched to cap a great team display.

Man of the match was Max Mcniven at centre-back.

Newby and Seamer drew 4-4 in a thriller.

A terrible start from Newby saw them deservedly go 3-0 behind to Seamer. Newby got back into the game and pulled two goals back before half-time through Cal Andrews and Brendan McGarry.

Again Newby had a shaky start to the second period, but soon started making chances again. Cal Andrews then got brought down for a penalty and dispatched it to equalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was end to end both sides coming close, Seamer regained the lead but Newby bounced back to make it 4-4 from McGarry.

Adam Martin nearly made it 5-4 hitting the crossbar, and after Seamer went down to 10 in the dying minutes after a sin binning, Newby almost nicked it.

The Newby man of the match was shared by Josh Kelly, Cam MacDonald and Sam Hampton.

Seamer’s goals were scored by Reggie Steels (2) and Lucas Hastie (2), while their man of the match awards was shared by Harley Adams and Jake Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Rowley smashed in four goals as Newlands earned a 5-3 success at Edgehill Reserves.

Terry Day was also on target for the visitors.