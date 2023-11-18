Playing their third away game in eight days, Boro made their customary early exit from the FA Trophy, going down 1-0 at Chorley on a glue pot of a pitch, to extend their losing run in this competition to 10 games stretching back to 2013.

Boro match report

Both sides made several changes from their previous outings, Boro lining up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Curtis Durose on the right and Luca Colville the left, slotting in as wing-backs, Bailey Gooda returning to partner Will Thornton at centre-back, Michael Coulson coming in for a 250th competitive appearance, and new loan signing Aiden Rutledge handed a debut alongside Coulson up front, writes Steve Adamson.

A sodden pitch after heavy rain during the week made conditions difficult, and a few players had difficulty keeping their feet early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley made the better start, but chances were few and far between, the first coming on 12 minutes when Jack Hazlehurst headed forward to David Moyo, who raced into the area, but was halted by Thornton’s strong tackle.

Danger man Josh Popoola had a shot blocked by Durose, then Carlton Ubaezounu turned and fired over after latching onto a through-ball from Mark Ellis.

Boro’s first half-chance saw Rutledge square to Coulson, whose shot deflected off defender Mike Calveley into the arms of keeper Matt Urwin.

Harry Green looked lively down the left wing, and Dom Tear went on a couple of surging runs forward, before Luca Colville set up a shooting chance for Coulson, but Urwin got down quickly to push the ball away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro were now on top, passing the ball around and getting forward in numbers without really threatening the goal, and Green limped off after turning his ankle when trying to get in a shot, to be replaced by Alex Brown, who went to left-back, with Colville then pushed forward.

Colville had a strike blocked by Ellis, and Durose sent over a cross, which was headed wide by Rutledge, as the first half ended goalless.

Boro had plenty of possession in the second half, but rarely looked likely to get on the scoresheet, possibly their best chance coming on 49 minutes when Colville passed to Tear at the back post, and he was foiled by a great sliding tackle from Scott Wilson, as he was about to shoot.

Chorley only had two corners in the game, but they opened the scoring on 53 minutes from a corner on the right, played short by Hazlehurst to Popoola, who drilled a low shot from the edge of the area, inside the right hand post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown made some good runs down the left, Gooda and Thornton were strong at the back, Alex Purver was outstanding in the middle, and Wiles and Tear never stopped battling, but despite having lots of possession, Boro never looked like getting back level, and on 65 minutes only a brilliant save from Ryan Whitley prevented Chorley from doubling their lead, as he dived low to his left to keep out a stinging shot from Hazlehurst.

Durose sent a cross-field pass to Frank Mulhern, who headed into the goalmouth, where Tear was closed down before he could shoot, then Brown had a strike blocked by Ubaezounu, and Wiles headed a Maloney cross straight at the keeper.

Boro coach Jimmy Beadle was red carded after receiving two yellows for shouting at the linesman, and as Boro pushed forward late in the game, Chorley could have increased their lead on the counter, Billy Whitehouse fired wide after a through-ball from Joe Nolan, David Moyo flicked a Popoola cross against the top of the bar, and Whitehouse again shot wide in the dying seconds.

CHORLEY - Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson (Moore 68), Smith, Calveley (Nolan 46), Shenton, Ubaezounu, Moyo, Hazlehurst (Whitehouse 78), Popoola

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Whitley, Durose, Colville, Gooda, Thornton, Purver, Coulson, Wiles, Rutledge (Mulhern 66), Tear (Maloney 72), Green (Brown 33)

REFEREE - Dane McCarrick

GOAL - CHORLEY - Josh Popoola 53

GOAL ATTEMPTS - CHORLEY 6 BORO 6

CORNERS - CHORLEY 2 BORO 9.

YELLOW CARDS - CHORLEY - Scott Wilson, Harvey Smith; BORO - Curtis Durose.

RED CARD - BORO - Jimmy Beadle (coach) 83 (2 yellow cards).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver.