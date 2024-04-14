Visitors Scarborough Athletic secure draw against play-off hopefuls Boston United

Boro players and staff thank the travelling Seadogs after the goalless draw at Boston United. Photo by Disport Photography (Christopher Walker)”

Jono Greening made four changes from last Saturday’s line-up, with Cody Johnson, Olly Dyson, Cameron Wilson and Frank Mulhern coming in to replace Kieran Weledji, Lewis Maloney and Harry Green, who all dropped to the bench, and Alex Wiles, out with a back injury, writes Steve Adamson.

Hosts Boston, included former Boro striker Jacob Hazel, back from injury, and prolific marksmen Kelsey Mooney, son of ex-Scarborough FC striker Tommy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game kicked-off in glorious sunshine, with the noisy band of Boro supporters, many in fancy dress, contributing to a carnival atmosphere, and despite the lack of goals there was plenty of action to keep the bumper crowd entertained.

The Boro fans, many in fancy dress, cheer on the visitors.

Boston began brightly, and the outstanding Bailey Gooda twice made important interventions, kicking clear when Hazel burst into the area, then blocking a long-range strike from imposing centre-back Michael Bostwick.

Boro’s first attack on 16 minutes saw Fin Barnes send over a free-kick from the left, and Bostwick headed out towards Johnson, whose volley was blocked by Tom Leak, then Mulhern laid off to Wilson, whose shot was headed away by Bostwick.

Boro’s best effort of the first half came on 21 minutes when Barnes dribbled into the area, and fired inches wide of the far post, but two minutes later Boro keeper Ryan Whitley pulled off a stunning double save, first diving low to his right to push away a fierce shot from Mooney, then he reacted quickly when the lively Hazel fired the rebound towards the bottom left corner, again diving to tip the ball clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston again went close, when Lucien Mahovo sent a ball across the goalmouth, and Mooney slid in, but directed his shot wide of the back post.

Forward Kole Hall closes in on the Boston United goal.

A timely Gooda tackle halted the run of Hazel, and Dyson did well to dispossess Keziah Martin as he ran clear, then at the other end, Dom Tear’s surging run was ended by Bostwick’s strong tackle.

Just before the interval Mulhern fired a 35-yard free-kick into Boston’s three-man wall.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams playing good football, passing the ball about and carving out the odd chance, but both defences were on top form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Colville was once again excellent down the left for Boro, his through-ball sending Mulhern racing into the area, but another strong Bostwick challenge cleared the danger, then Mulhern fed Barnes, who fired narrowly over, and Mulhern sent a free-kick into the chest of keeper Cameron Gregory, while Hazel shot just over for Boston, and a Sam Smart ball into the goalmouth was scrambled clear by Gooda.

Boro in action during the 0-0 draw at Boston United. Photo by Disport Photography (Christopher Walker)

Colville then passed to Maloney, whose strike was charged down by Leak, and on 65 minutes Mulhern’s 25-yard shot forced a good diving save from Gregory.

Dyson had a terrific game for Boro, and his long-range shot took a deflection and trickled into the keeper’s arms, then Johnson set up another shooting chance for Dyson, but Jordan Richards got back to kick clear.

Boro were on top in the latter stages, as central defensive duo Gooda and Will Thornton kept danger men Mooney and Jimmy Knowles in check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson teed up Harry Green, who blazed his shot over, before Boro should really have gone ahead on 81 minutes.

Thornton sent a terrific ball forward to Kole Hall, who did brilliantly to burst past his marker and race into the area, where he rounded keeper Gregory, but then sliced his shot wide.

The dying minutes saw Boro create further chances, Green skipped down the left and passed inside to Hall, who dinked his shot into the keeper’s arms, and Green and Maloney both got into the box, but were halted by crunching tackles from Mahovo as the game ended goalless.

Both sides were applauded off at the final whistle in appreciation of one of the best 0-0 draws Boro have been involved in for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOSTON - Gregory, Richards, Mills (Sotona 70), Woods, Bostwick(c), Leak, Martin (Hill 46), Knowles, Mooney, Hazel (Smart 58), Mahovo

BORO - Whitley, Dyson, Colville, Johnson, Thornton(c), Gooda, Purver, Tear (Green 67), Mulhern (Hall 67), Barnes, Wilson (Maloney 72)

REFEREE - Liam Corbett

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BOSTON 8 (on target) BORO 13 (3 on target)

CORNERS - BOSTON 5 BORO 4

OFFSIDES - BOSTON 2 BORO 3

YELLOW CARDS - BOSTON - Zak Mills, Sam Smart, Tom Leak, Deji Sotona; BORO - Cody Johnson, Dom Tear, Kole Hall, Finlay Barnes

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Bailey Gooda