Visitors Scarborough Ladies Under-13s see off high-flying Bishopthorpe in York FA Cup clash

​Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s secured a 5-1 win at Bishopthorpe in the York FA Cup in their first game after a seven-week break.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s claimed a superb cup win at previously unbeaten Bishopthorpe.

This was a great win for Boro against a Bishopthorpe team who have previously won every game this season.

The game was a pretty even contest until Sophie Overfield received a pass out wide from Matilda Jordan and went on a mazy run into the Bishopthorpe box rounding a couple of defenders before slotting the ball past the keeper. Bishopthorpe battled to find an equaliser but were held at bay by fine defending from Boro girls Molly Lassey, Sophie Grey and Matilda Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro increased the lead when striker Lacey O’Hara lashed home from just inside the area and in double quick time it was 3-0 when Eva Hague played a perfect through ball to O’Hara who raced clear and produced a perfect chip over the keeper.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s impressed despite their 4-0 loss at Fulford.

Boro didn’t slow things down and straight after halftime hit a fourth goal with great link up play and O’Hara slammed the ball home.

This eventually woke up a startled home team who managed to pull a goal back but Boro had the final say when a corner was whipped in by Overfield and deflected in at the near post to complete the scoring.

This was by far the best overall team performance this season so the whole team shared the girl of the game award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s put in a strong display despite a 4-0 loss at Fulford.