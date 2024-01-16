Visitors Scarborough Ladies Under-13s see off high-flying Bishopthorpe in York FA Cup clash
This was a great win for Boro against a Bishopthorpe team who have previously won every game this season.
The game was a pretty even contest until Sophie Overfield received a pass out wide from Matilda Jordan and went on a mazy run into the Bishopthorpe box rounding a couple of defenders before slotting the ball past the keeper. Bishopthorpe battled to find an equaliser but were held at bay by fine defending from Boro girls Molly Lassey, Sophie Grey and Matilda Jordan.
Boro increased the lead when striker Lacey O’Hara lashed home from just inside the area and in double quick time it was 3-0 when Eva Hague played a perfect through ball to O’Hara who raced clear and produced a perfect chip over the keeper.
Boro didn’t slow things down and straight after halftime hit a fourth goal with great link up play and O’Hara slammed the ball home.
This eventually woke up a startled home team who managed to pull a goal back but Boro had the final say when a corner was whipped in by Overfield and deflected in at the near post to complete the scoring.
This was by far the best overall team performance this season so the whole team shared the girl of the game award.
Scarborough Ladies Under-16s put in a strong display despite a 4-0 loss at Fulford.
Keeper Brooke Mason was named girl of the game for some very brave saves as part of a strong all-round team performance.