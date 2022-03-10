Scarborough Ladies U12s earned a 4-0 win against Poppleton

The hosts carried on their recent good run of form in the City of York Girls Football League, being the stronger of the two teams, with Poppleton not creating many chances.

Girl of the game, defender Connie Brand, played a fantastic game for the home side, cutting out any chance of a counter attack.

With the constant pressure from the Reds and some neat and tidy passing from the team, Chloe Boyes, Isla Jones and Wedge were linking up very well.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s

The hard work soon paid off when a shot from Jones was spilled by the very good Poppleton keeper and Wedge slotted home.

In much the same way as the first goal Wedge then slotted home another putting the Reds 2-0 up at the break.

Boro continued to dominate the game and two more goals were scored by an in-form Wood to secure a 4-0 win.

Up next is a first-ever trip to Shiptonthorpe this Saturday.

Scarborough Lionesses Under-18s travelled to Bishopthorpe in the League Cup, and lost out by the odd goal in a seven-goal thriller.

The game saw an early goal for Bishopthorpe which kick-started the Lionesses into action.

Hard work and excellent passing saw the Lionesses claw their way back into the game. Excellent work on the right-wing by Evie Mansell culminated in her crossing to Jorji Crawford to fire in the equalizer.

Boro began to break up play and dominate possession with increased regularity.

The hard-working Evie Wardell won the ball and threaded it through to Ruby Darrell on the left, she held off the attention of the home defender, running into the box and finishing with a crisp left-foot shot into the far corner to put the visitors in front.

On the stroke of half-time another mazy run by Darrell down the left saw her fire another shot on goal, the keeper could only parry the ball into the path of the excellent Crawford who scored her second of the game.

A strengthening wind against made things difficult for Scarborough in the second half. Despite their efforts, Bishopthorpe scored two quick goals to level.

Boro held on and defended superbly until the 90th minute when a corner dropped to the feet of the striker who placed the ball past the keeper to make it 4-3 and break the hearts of the hard-working Reds.

The Lionesses deserved something out of the game and can take huge positives into their game on Saturday at home to Wigginton.

The player of the game for Scarborough was Becky Smith whose hard-tackling and work-rate typified the Lionesses display.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s eased to a 4-0 home League Cup quarter-final win against Brooklyn.

The home team kicked into a gusty wind but still had the better of the first half.

Outstanding saves from the visiting keeper kept Boro at bay, but the breakthrough came when outstanding play by Lola Bayes set up Brooke Southren who finished well.

The second half was more straight forward for the hosts as Boro wrapped the game up with a second from Southren and strikes from Gracie McLoughlin and Jemima Chapman.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s travelled to Bishopthorpe Purples on Saturday.

They will have been disappointed with the start they got off to going 1-0 down.

They made a number of changes at the end of the first quarter which paid dividends with supersub Sophie Gray turning the game on its head.

Gray worked tirelessly picking up the ball in her own half on a number of occasions, and it wasn’t long before she set up other super sub Sophia Grayshan with a superb cross to smash in her fourth goal in three games.

Girl of the game Gray’s powerful run down the flank saw her cut in and fire home a superb strike from the edge of the area to give Boro the lead.

The second half was pretty much all Boro, however Bishopthorpe managed to grab an equaliser against the run of play to make it end 2-2.

Another sub, Grace Leach shone in defence for Boro.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s continued their recent fine form with a great display in their League Cup quarter-final at leaders Wigginton Grasshoppers White.

Boro may have lost 4-0 but they had previously lost 14-1 and 6-0 to the pacesetters, so this showed their progress and they deserved to have scored at least once.

Keeper Brooke Mason was girl of the game for Boro for another stunning display.