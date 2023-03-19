West Pier battle back for 4-2 win at Seamer to set up Itis Itis Rovers League Cup final clash

West Pier, red and black striped kit, in action against Edgehill earlier this season, claimed a 4-2 League Cup semi-final win at Seamer Sports.

The League Cup final will be played on Friday March 31, 7pm kick-off, at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Seamer made a flying start at home to title-chasing Pier, and scored the opening goal thanks to a stunning Danny Appleby through-ball to Jenson Bradbury, who slotted it past the Pier keeper.

The visitors levelled thanks to a thumping half-volley from stalwart Martin Cooper after a Matthew Hillman corner.

Itis Itis Rovers earned a spot in the League Cup final.

Pier then went ahead through Dec Richardson’s nice close-range finish after some neat work down the wing.

The away side pulled two goals clear when John Grayston scored a very good individual effort, as he faked a shot on his left and cut inside and found the bottom corner with his right foot.

Mikey Hartnett then sealed Pier’s place in the final with their fourth, although Sam Ward added a second for a Seamer side which never stopped working.

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “We weren't at our best, wasted some good chances but credit to a good young Seamer team for going until the end. My man of the match was Martin Cooper followed closely by centre-back partner Si Rigg.”

Seamer manager Tom Greenwood said: “Man of the match was Danny Appleby, while sub Lucas Hastie also very good. The boys are really pleased with the display against a top side.”

Goals from Sam Pickard, Luke Jones and Liam Atkinson-Smith secured the 3-2 extra-time win in their semi at Newlands, the latter scoring the winner at the back post. Keeper Ali Jones was the Rovers man of the match.

Edgehill returned to the top of Division One after a hard-earned 4-0 home win against a well-organised Fishburn Park Academy side.

After a goalless first half, Kieran Link scored a header on 48 minutes.

Edgehill then played some really nice football to open the game up, Marshall Nock scoring from a Joe Danby cross. Joe Gallagher got the third after a really good team move with the busy Joel Ramm creating constant chances.

The fourth came from journeyman Liam Cooper, who slotted his penalty home after he was fouled.

