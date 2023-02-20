West Pier battle back for Scarborough District FA Cup win at Heslerton

Heslerton

The visitors began strongly as expected but a well drilled Heslerton coped with the early Pier pressure, writes Keith Sales.

Heslerton then started to hit their stride, and they went ahead from the penalty spot through Gareth Driver, after Tom Peel had been fouled in the area.

Minutes later, great work by teenager Jake Allardice, Jamie Atkinson and Peel set up Morgan Kendrew who slotted home Heslerton’s second – and his 50th goal for the club.

Jake Allardice was man of the match in Heslerton's cup loss.

Pier came back strongly as the hosts were thankful to keeper Simon Clark, the bar and captain Ollie Stanton in particular for a crucial block.

Heslerton would then be struck the cruellest of blows as right-back Ben Flinton fell awkwardly, which after a stoppage in play and a trip to Scarborough Hospital would result in a broken fibula.

The second half saw Pier determined to get back into the tie, with stalwart defender Steve Sheader brought on.

Another veteran super-sub Paul Provins, pulled a goal back with a header following a Martin Cooper free-kick. Minutes later Terry Day scored after good work by Jayden Rodgerson and Dec Richardson.

Inside the final 10 minutes Pier took the lead when Mike Hartnett poked the ball into the net from a Cooper free-kick, and the win was sealed with Provins adding a neat finish.

Men of the Match were 16-year-old Allardice (Heslerton) and Provins (Pier) with Sheader impressing.

