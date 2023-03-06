​West Pier battle back to sink Newby in eight-goal Scarborough & District Football League thriller

West Pier, striped shirt, in action against Edgehill earlier this season.

Visitors Newby started well, Kene Knowles, bossing the midfield, made an inch-perfect crossfield ball for Josh Kelly to finish after an initial save. Knowles then came off with a nasty injury to his shin, then Pier equalised from a Dan Kempson own goal.

Pier went 2-1 up through Dec Richardson, and doubled their lead just before the break thanks to a great 12-yard finish by Mikey Hartnett.

The second half saw stand-in keeper, and boss, Johnny McGough make a stunning save to deny Si Coupland in a one-on-one. Richardson’s great lob from 18 yards made it 4-1, but Coupland reduced the arrears with a close-range volley, only for a Matty Hillman strike from outside the box to restore Pier’s three-goal lead.

Newby lost out 5-3 at West Pier

McGough then made a brilliant save to deny Coupland again, this time from the penalty spot, but the latter did add his second after Archie McNaughton ran through the Pier defence.

Hartnett and Benny Davis were named as the Pier men of the match in a thrilling match, while, for Newby, their star man was Cal Andrews with Archie McNaughton and Ashton Peterson impressing.

There was a rare 0-0 draw between two young teams as Seamer Sports were held at home by Edgehill Reserves.

Seventeen-year-old Harley Burling, standing in at centre-back, shared the Edgehill man of the match with 16-year-old central midfielder Jake Gallagher.