Westover Wasps' number 4 scores in the 7-0 win at Newby Photo by Richgard Ponter

Dec Richardson put Pier in front after good work by Dec Richardson on the wing.

Sam Pickard levelled for the hosts, but Richardson restored Pier's lead with a neat finish.

Luke Jones' penalty brought the scores level once again, but Pier then made it 3-2, also from the spot, with Terry Day slotting home, the latter firing in the away side's fourth.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westover (red) and Newby battle it out Photo by Richard Ponter

New signing Kaine Rennison added a late third to gave Rovers a late glimmer of hope, but Pier had done enough to secure the three points..

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: "We fully deserved the win as we played some of our best football this season, in the first half especially. Our man of the match was Harry Leighton at centre-back."

Rovers chief Curtis Rose added: "We had a poor first half and made some changes and we improved second half.

"Nothing seems to be dropping for us at the moment but we will keep at it. The men of the match were Luke Jones and Josh Fergus."

The honours were even in the game between leaders Filey Town and title rivals Edgehill at Clarence Drive.

The visitors started off well, enjoying the majority of the possession but struggled to break the home defence down until the 55th minute when Ryan Link tapped the ball home from close-range after a corner whipped into the back post.

The lead lasted only two minutes as Tom MIcklethwaite's long ball upfield caused a mix-up between the Edgehill keeper and a defender allowing Oliver Milner the chance to run through and tap into an empty net.

Edgehill piled on the pressure after this but the Filey defence stood from to maintain top spot and their unbeaten league record.

Man of the match for Town was Dan Baldry, with Ryan Link the star man for Edgehill.

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg was unhappy that the game between the teams that started the day first and second in the league were left without a referee.

Clegg said: "The game was refereeed by their secretary, I think it's embarrassing a ref hasn't been appointed for first v second in the league by the North Riding FA.

"Only six games played in town and only three had refs, this situation is pathetic."

Newlands moved above Edgehill into second place after a comfortable 6-0 win at Scalby.

Chris Pearson opened the scoring with a close-range header, Danny Jenkinson adding a second with a powerful finish to put Newlands in charge at the break.

Ben Luntley added two goals for the away side, one an impressive volley. Pearson scored his second with a header from a corner, then Dan Freer scored late on after a good team goal.

The Newlands man of the match was Mark Wade, who was superb in midfield in a game ruined by the strong winds.

Newlands Reserves roared back from 2-0 down to claim a 5-4 win in a Division Two thriller at Goal Sports.

An Alfie Hutchinson double put the home side in charge, but Newlands battled back to lead 4-2 at the break.

Kieran Grzesiowski netted for the hosts, and Dan Firth scored after Park added a fifth to make it a close finish but the home side just couldn't get the equaliser.

Goal Sports man of the match was the excellent Tom Duckworth, with 17-0year-old Joe Ingo the star man for Newlands.

Joe Nock hammered in a double for the visitors, with Ellis Sellers, Kieran Wade and Kyle O'Toole also on target.

Westover Wasps secured their 11th win in 11 league games thanks to a magnificent 7-0 success at Newby.

Difficult conditions made it hard for both teams to play any sort of attractive football, but Westover seemed to adapt to the conditions better than the home team.

Westover took control of the game and goals from Josh Wallace, Jack Brown and Chrissy Hannam put the away side 3-0 up at the break.

The second half saw Westover step up a gear and further goals from Aiden McCallion, Ryan Matson and two from man of the match George Wilson sealing a comfortable win in the end for the away team, keeping their unbeaten run going.

In the second half Newby had to take three players off with injuries and were down to 10 men for the final 30 minutes. Westover capitalised and ran in four more goals.

Man of the match for Newby was split between Luqa Borg and James Galashan.

West Pier Reserves stayed in touch with the leaders, battling back from 1-0 down at half-time against Seamer Sports Reserves to bag a 4-1 triumph.

Jenson Bradbury's effort put Seamer ahead in the first half, but after the break, Benny Davis scored a great goal, a 25-yard half-volley, to make it 1-1.

Pier then altered their formation to 4-4-2, veteran Paul Provins coming on and changing the game. He won a penalty converted by Martin Cooper then his dummy set up Neil Thomas for the third goal and then converted the final goal himself.

Pier boss Will Jenkinson said: "It wasn't a great game with the conditions but three points is three points. I felt Mikey Pickering and Sam Garnett were our best players."