West Pier celebrate winning the Trophy & Print Cup final win.

West Pier FC made it a treble-winning season with a 3-1 success against Lealholm Reserves in the Newitts.com Beckett Football League Trophy & Print Cup final last Friday night at Ryedale Sports Club, Pickering – and they now have their sights set on a quadruple with another final to come this Friday.

Pier started the game quickly racing in to the lead through Paul Provins after a great ball in from Lewis Hunter.

The Division Two champions extended their lead minutes later when a goalmouth scramble ended up with the ball in the back of the net and Sam Garnett claiming he tapped it home.

Pier continued to dominate but Lealholm started to work in to the game and pulled a goal back before Pier made it 3-1 through Dec Richardson before half-time.

Pier player-boss Will Jenkinson said: “It’s been a great season so far and we have had so many games lately but the lads have kept going and credit to them.

“Three down, one to go with another final against Danby to come. It would be great to add another to the cabinet but we have another tough game yet on Friday.

"I’m proud of the lads and what we have achieved so far this season but you always want more.”

Pier earned their place in the Panasonic Cup final with a 5-2 home win against Goldsborough on Monday evening.

Richardson fired in a brace of goals for Pier, with Garnett, Martin Cooper and Benny Davis also on target.

Pier will face another Whitby area side in Danby in the final at Ryedale Sports on Friday evening, 7pm kick-off.