Edgehill won 7-0 at Itis Itis Rovers

Pier took an early 2-0 lead through a Rich Tolliday brace, but Scalby managed to get back in through a tap-in at the back post by Dan Virr after great work though Zam Deans.

Virr then got on the scoresheet again to make it 2-2, but Tolliday scored seven seconds after the restart with a brilliant individual goal to restore Pier's lead.

Rob Speight equalised yet again after latching onto a great pass, once again from Deans, to make it 3-3.

Then Scalby took the lead for the first time, when before half-time Virr again notched to complete his hat-trick to make it 4-3 to the home side at the interval

Pier then came out after the break all guns blazing but it was Speight who struck again for Scalby, smashing a superb shot into the top corner of the goal from 20 yards out.

Tolliday scored his fourth and a Declan Richardson effort brought the scores level, but James Clifford scoring for to hosts to make it 6-5 after great team work between Sam Medd and Deans again.

With it looking like Scalby were taking the points Pier's Richardson scored to make 6-6 with seven minutes to go, the visitors having an effort disallowed in the last kick of the game which would have earned them all three points.

Kasey Clegg shone for Edgehill Reserves in their 1-0 win against Goal Sports

Scalby boss Steve Marsh said: It was a great game of football and well refereed by Jez Clifford."

Pier player-boss Johnny McGough said: "Pier man of the match was Tolliday as he smacked in four goals, including our goal of the game, a rocket-shot from 25 yards into the top corner.

"We played with a bare 11, with veteran Dave Crawford having to dig his boots out to help his club out,

"There was no referee so they had to do it, and he denied us a stonewall penalty and gave them two blatant offside goals, then denied us the winner with the last kick of the game.

"Credit to the lads that turned up and never gave up, even in terrible conditions."

Leaders Filey Town fought back from 2-1 down to claim a 3-2 last-gasp home success against title rivals Newlands.

James Pinder opened the scoring for Town, who started strongly, but Newlands then fought back thanks to goals from Ben Luntley and Dan Freer, the latter from the penalty spot.

This looked to have the visitors in pole position at 2-1 ahead at the interval but Town battled back to secure all three points and maintain their unbeaten record this season.

With the wind at their backs, Filey came out and piled on the pressure and after 35 minutes of trying to break a determined Newlands defence down the breakthrough finally came as super-sub Ryan Baldry got the ball at his feet and expertly turned and finished into the bottom corner from the edge of box .

Filey then started slinging men forward looking to get the winner and it came in the final moment of the game as Len Briggs leapt highest to win a header at the back post from a whipped in corner to win it, sparking big celebrations from the Filey squad.

The man of the match for Filey was Tyler Beck.

Edgehill returned to winning ways with a 7-0 success at a depleted Itis Itis Rovers.

The away side went three goals up in the first 20 minutes through Sean Exley, skipper Joe Gallagher and veteran Ben David.

In the second half Exley continued the scoring adding three more including a divine chip from 20 yards that left keeper Ellis Wilson stranded.

Forty-one-year old Martin Coulson rolled back the years finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box to complete the scoring at 7-0.

Exley was named as Edgehill's man of the match with Lloyd Henderson running him close with a fine performance at the back.

Kaine Rennison and keeper Wilson shared the man of the match award for the home side.

Edgehill Reserves claimed a 1-0 home win against Goal Sports in the second division.

Joseph Fergus scored the crucial goal in the 75th minute after a sublime flick by veteran Lee Dennis

Veteran centre-back pairing Matthew Burling and Glenn Gibson were very solid for the full game, while 16-year-olds Logan Atkin and Kasey Clegg both had very good games .

The game was played in horrible windy conditions which caused a very scrappy tightly-contested game with not many opportunities for either team.

Goal Sports boss Mark Plumpton said: "We battled really well and played pretty well to be fair. We had three great chances to score too but just didn't take them.

"Our man of the match was James Kelly on debut at left-back."

Seamer Sports Reserves surged to a 7-1 win at Newlands Reserves.

The Newlands man of the match was keeper Jevan Cordukes.

In the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup, West Pier Reserves earned a 2-0 win at Ryedale Sports Club Reserves.

Visitors Pier led 1-0 at the break through Martin Cooper after a great assist from Max McNiven.

Pier started swiftly in the second half, and after some good play from Sam Garnett, player-boss Will Jenkinson and Benny Davis, Jenkinson picked out Jake Adams in the box and he put the away side 2-0 in front.

The Ryedale keeper then pulled off several superb saves to keep the score down to 2-0.

Jenkinson said: "We dominated the game, and man of the match for us was Adams and Mikey Pickering."

Filey Town Reserves slipped out of the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup with a 4-2 loss at home to Leven MC Reserves.

Tom Haxby and Liam Wainwright scored in a much-improved battling performance from the hosts.