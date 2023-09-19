Rising star Ryder Greening on the attack for Edgehill.

Newlands took an early lead through Tristan Mustoe after fine work from Dan Freer, with goals from Freer and Brad Rowley putting them in cruise control at 3-0.

Pier got a goal back before half-time, good work from Dec Richardson set up defender Chris Mattinson who volleyed in from 12 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a tactical change at the break, and a few harsh words, two goals within five minutes of the restart from Aaron Holdsworth then Ben Clarke levelled the score.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edgehill's Lloyd Henderson pushes on.

Newlands were reduced to 10 men by the sending-off of Ryan Collings, shown the red card for clapping the ref as he walked off into the sin-bin.

Richardson scored a stunning 25-yard shot into the top corner to make it 4-3 and Clarke made sure from close range.

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “Massive credit must go the lads, we didn't let our heads drop at 3-0 down, kept going and got our rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The men of the match were James Blenkinsopp and Martin Cooper at centre-back.”

Joe Gallagher heads Edgehill into a 1-0 lead against Westover.

Edgehill remain on top after a hard-earned 4-1 home win against Westover Wasps.

Edgehill took a 2-0 lead through Joe Gallagher and Joe Danby scoring direct from a corner.

Westover pulled one back just before half-time, Aidan McCallion finding the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub Joel Ramm scored two in the second half, his first was a top corner effort give keeper Josh Beach no chance.

Ryan Link claimed man of the match in midfield, with Chrissy Hannam Wasps’ star man.

Seamer Sports worked hard for a 3-2 win at Scalby.

The hosts took the lead through a Morgan Beal penalty on 15 minutes.

Kobi Wilson and Fin Hopper then fired Seamer in front, but Brandon Payne scored a cracking striker from 30 yards to make it 2-2 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half. Scalby keeper Owen I’Anson made some great saves as did the Seamer keeper, but it was the visitors who got the winner in the 90th minute through Harry Southwick.

Scalby’s star men were Brandon Payne and Will Manson, while the Seamer men of match were Harley Adams and Alex Sheader.

Newby FC also dug deep for a 3-2 win at AFC Eastfield.

Newby raced into a two-goal lead thanks to debutant Ollie Bennett’s double, but Eastfield equalised through Gary Maw and Mark Craven before the break.

In the second half the hosts stepped up a gear, the visiting keeper Mike Hinton – their star man – performed heroics to keep it level but Newby won it after a Josh Kelly shot was saved only for Cam MacDonald to react first and finish.