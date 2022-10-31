Tyler Richardson notched for Edgehill Reserves in their 3-1 home win against Scalby in the Scarborough & District Football League

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “We were very poor the whole game, and though we got the win Newlands were the better side on a very difficult pitch to play football on.”

Newlands opened the scoring with a great free-kick from Drew McCoubrey, and Christopher Pearson doubled the lead before half-time.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: “We didn’t have any subs so I had to play in goal, one of our players suffered an injury after only five minutes so played the rest of the game with a broken toe so we were essentially down to 10 men.”

Pier got back into the game after the break with Sam Garnett’s superb 25-yard screamer into the top corner, then super-sub Paul Provins levelled before Neil Thomas grabbed the win with his 88th-minute header.

Will Jenkinson and keeper Brad Atkinson shared the man of the match award for Pier, while centre-backs Ricky Nock and Liam Mancrief were Newlands’ star men.

Pier are in cup action at Scalby this Saturday, while Pier play host to Edgehill Reserves in the league.

Edgehill Reserves won 3-1 at home to Scalby.

In a scrappy first half left-back Josh Pickin broke the deadlock with a deflected shot.

Striker Marshall Nock scored the hosts’ second with a neat finish on 50 minutes, then Rob Speight halved the deficit on 65 minutes after good work from Sam Foy.Ten minutes later Tyler Richardson scored the goal of the game to seal the win, curling the ball into the far top corner.

Captain Pickin was Edgehill man of the match, pushed closely by left-winger Liam Eyre. Scalby’s men of the match were Simon Rigg and George Bramham.

Newby claimed a 6-3 win at Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy in the Harbour Cup.

A Si Coupland brace and a Cam MacDonald strike put Newby ahead at the break, with MacDonald, sub Kene Knowles and Archie McNaughton also notching in the second half. Keeper Ollie Cooper was man of the match for Newby.

Max Burnett was on target as Fishburn Park Academy lost 8-1 at home to Ayton, George Moon the man of the match for a below-par Park.