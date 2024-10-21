Tom Stockdale, scorer of Heslerton's important third goal in their Saturday victory against Lealholm Reserves.

​West Pier turned on the style in a superb 8-0 home win against Newitts Beckett League title rivals Goldsborough.

A trio from Declan Richardson, doubles from Lewis Hunter and Sam Garnett plus a Ben Davis strike saw off the Whitby outfit who still remain second in the table, while Pier climb to third, writes Andy Stanton.

Division Two leaders Heslerton were back to winning ways as they beat Lealholm Reserves by four goals without reply, recording their first league double of the season.

The visitors got off to a great start with Morgan Kendrew crossing for the division’s leading scorer Matty Bean to turn inside the box and fire his side ahead.

Jamie Atkinson congratulates goalscorer Tom Stockdale in Saturday’s Heslerton victory away at Lealholm Reserves. Photos by Cherie Allardice

On the half-hour mark, after great determination from Jake Allardice, the same combination combined with the same result, Bean grabbing his and Heslerton’s second of the opening half.

After the interval, following a throw deep in Lealholm territory Kendrew would find Tom Stockdale lurking just inside 18 yards, who had the time to pick his spot placing the ball out of reach of the despairing keeper.

With 20 minutes remaining Kendrew completed the scoring with a sublime finishing with the outside of the right boot from 25 yards which had the keeper grasping thin air and the ball nestling in the far right hand corner.

There was still time for the Lealholm stopper to thwart Bean and Heslerton stalwart Gareth Driver as he made two outstanding saves.

Standouts in a composed squad performance were captain Olly Stanton at the back, midfielder Jamie Atkinson and Kendrew.