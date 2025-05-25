West Pier hot-shots clinch quadruple success with final win against Danby

West Pier FC celebrate their Panasonic Cup success against Danby at Ryedale Sports on Friday night.

West Pier secured a quadruple in their first season in the Newitts.com Beckett Football League with a 3-0 Panasonic Cup final win against Danby on Friday evening at Ryedale Sports.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams started well but Pier took the lead through Dec Richardson after good work from fellow striker Martin Cooper.

Pier then settled into the game well and shortly after Cooper bagged his first. Pier were creating chances at will and should have extended their lead with Richardson, Cooper and player-boss Will Jenkinson all going close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half Danby came out strongly but Pier held firm, carried on creating their own chances and should have put the game out of sight before Cooper grabbed his second. He intercepted a pass 30 yards out and lobbed the Danby keeper exquisitely.

The longest-serving West Pier players celebrate winning the Panasonic Cup.

Jenkinson said: “Credit to Danby, who gave everything and were a tough competitor but we had a bit too much for them.

"The lads were brilliant all over the park. What an achievement doing the quadruple, after a tough start to the season. All credit to the lads for turning our season around and coming away with four trophies.

"It’s in the club’s DNA to win and I’m thrilled we are carrying on to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought Mikey Pickering was our man of the match with Richardson but it could have easily gone to the whole team. I am so proud of the lads.

"It will be Pier’s 50th anniversary next year so hopefully we can add a few more to the cabinet for next season as well.”