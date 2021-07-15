West Pier Juniors hold open training sessions
Following England’s success in the Euros, West Pier Juniors FC are holding free open training sessions for any children who are now interested in playing football.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:26 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:28 am
The sessions will take place on Saturdays July 24 and 31 at Northstead Primary School on their grass pitches for next seasons U6, U7 and U8 from 9am to 10am, U11 and U12 from 10.15am to 11.15am and U13s from 11.30am to 12.45pm.
Sessions will be conducted by Mick Couzens who has recently moved to Scarborough and is the former Bradford City U9 Manager (2004-2007) and a Manchester United Development Coach (2007-2010).
Players must register their details.
For more details, send a message to Mick through the West Pier Facebook page or email him at [email protected]