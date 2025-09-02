West Pier make winning start to newitts.com Beckett League Division One season against Heslerton

West Pier made a winning start to life in the first division of the Beckett League.

West Pier made a winning start to life in Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One with a hard-earned 2-1 win on Wednesday at Sand Lane against fellow new boys Heslerton.

Pier dominated possession from the start but didn’t really create too much to shout about in the first half against a hard-working Heslerton team that defended well.

In the second half Pier created more chances with Dec Richardson, Will Jenkinson and Neil Thomas all wasting good chances.

Pier finally took the lead through Will Jenkinson on 70 minutes after he played it through to Richardson who beat his man and pulled it back for Jenkinson to find the bottom corner.

Richardson then made it 2-0 five minutes later with a shot which deflected in off Heslerton skipper Olly Stanton after good work out on the right hand side.

Richardson should have made it 3 when he went through one-on-one but blazed his effort over.

Josh Welburn was then sent off for Pier and Heslerton pulled a goal back, Tom Stockdale’s through ball causing confusion between defenders and keeper, allowing Matthew Bean to slot home into an empty net.

Champions Wombleton battled back to win 3-1 at home to Thornton Dale.

The visitors took an early first half lead as Morgan Elven stabbed the ball home from close range.

Wombles would equalise before the interval and went ahead around the hour mark, finishing things off with a third in the dying moments of the match.

On target for the home side were Luke McLaren, Jordan Rivis and Keelan Simpson.

Promoted Danby welcomed Rosedale to Easton Lane in a match which produced a 4-4 thriller for a well-attended crowd.

Player-manager James King recorded a hat-trick with James Dunn chipping in for Rosedale also.

Finding the net for Danby were Mark Raw with a brace, plus efforts from Jack Dowson and Adam Bainbridge.

In Division Two, returning side Ampleforth hosted Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

A first-half home goal by Jack Simpson was the highlight of the opening 45 minutes and Simpson would grab a second and then a third completing his treble before George Peters made it four on the hour mark.

Simpson finished his fourth before Nathan Cross scored a scant consolation for the visitors.

Lealholm Reserves welcomed another old face in Whitby Fishermen as their Academy side returned to the Beckett League.

A solitary goal from Lealholm’s Sam Russell was the only talking point of the opening 45 minutes and Russell would double the advantage 10 minutes into the second period.

Daniel Brown pulled a goal back for the visitors on 60 minutes but the revival would be short-lived as Sonny Gill gave the home side a two-goal cushion once again and that’s how things remained.

Newcomers Heslerton Development got off to the worst possible start in the league, conceding two early Jack Vincent strikes on the road at Sinnington.

Ex-Blue Jordan Anderson then scored a third for the home side and Charlie McClennan and John Aindow chipped in during the second half.