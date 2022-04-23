West Pier Reserves

Pier Reserves, who won the Scarborough FA Junior Cup final against Rosedale earlier this week, now await the winner of the other semi-final between Seamer Reserves and Newlands Reserves on Monday evening, 6.15pm kick--off.

Benny Davis opened the scoring for Pier early on after his great finish capping a superb team move.

Veteran Paul Provins, who had come on as a sub for the injured Ben Clarke, then doubled the lead for Pier, Davis this time causing havoc down the left flank and putting a ball into the box which flew into the net off Provins.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pier player-boss Will Jenkinson said: "In the second half we missed chance after chance with Mikey Hartnett, Provins and Davis all missing one-on-ones, but we finally got our third goal when Davis ran through after a through-ball from me, he dinked the ball over the keeper.

"It was going in but Hartnett tapped it in on the line.

"We definitely deserved the win, and played some good football at times, on the whole I'm very happy to get in to another final!"

Westover boss Jack McFarlane said: "Due to holidays and injuries we were really down to the bare bones.

"But all credit to Pier for the performance they put in and good luck in the final.

"Our stand-in keeper Aidan McCallion was man of the match, keeping the score down with some very good saves.