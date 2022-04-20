West Pier Reserves fight back to earn first-ever Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup final win

West Pier Reserves celebrate their 4-1 cup final win against Rosedale Photo by Andy Spivey

The Beckett League team opened the scoring from the penalty spot inside the first 20 minutes after Pier player-boss Will Jenkinson was penalised for a handball.

Rosedale were the better team in the frantic opening stages of the cup final, but the concession of the penalty seemed to stir Pier into life as they stepped up a gear.

Jenkinson said: "We started to look dangerous going forward and Benny Davis equalised for us then Ben Clarke put us ahead going in to half-time.

"We had a good re-group at half-time and we started the second half on the from foot as Martin Cooper rounded off a great team goal to make it 3-1."

Pier then scored a fourth through Davis with his second of the match after good all-round play by the Scarborough side,

Jenkinson added: "We started to carve them open at will and should have probably scored two or three more, but this would have been harsh on Rosedale as they were worthy finalists. I felt we always deserved to win and were the better team apart from the first 20 minutes.

"I am very proud of the team for sticking at it and believing in themselves. It is great for the young lads to get their hands on a trophy for the first time, but we can't enjoy it too much as we have a semi-final against Westover at home on Saturday.

West Pier Reserves line up before their Junior Cup final win Photo by Bobby Sheader