West Pier Reserves hit last-gasp winner in seven-goal thriller at Edgehill Reserves

West Pier Reserves won 4-3 in a thriller at Edgehill Reserves.

Pier went 2-0 up after 10 minutes through goals from Jamie Cowens and Nathan Greaves after great passes from Dec Richardson, and home defenders Matty Rowley and Kasey Clegg both went off injured to add to Edgehill’s woes, using both their subs early doors.

Pier went 3-1 up five mins from half-time through another Cowens goal but this time set up by Andy Gill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maciej Kapczynski then hit the goal of the goal with a looping half-volley dipping under the bar from 30 yards.

Dec Richardson set up West Pier Reserves' opening two goals in the 4-3 win at Edgehill Reserves.

Pier restored their two-goal lead before the break.

At the break Edgehill pushed young debutant James Chambers further forward and he scored within five minutes with a very tidy finish. After great work-rate by veteran Carl Hepples he tapped home from close range to make it 3-3.

The game was evenly posed going into the closing moments when new signing Ryan Barnett slipped it to young Pier winger Cowens, who netted from close range, despite Edgehill’s offside protests.

Veteran Andy Noon worked tirelessly in central midfield for the home side and got man of the match for his efforts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamer star man Jensen Bradbury smashed in four goals as his side roared to an 8-2 win at AFC Eastfield.

Tyler Duckworth, Jake Gallagher, Tom Adams and Callum Metcalf also notched, with Michael Putley and Jordan Scott scoring for Eastfield.

Brendan Wilson-McGarry scored four as Newby won 10-3 at home to Newlands.