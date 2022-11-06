West Pier see off Edgehill Reserves to power into top spot
West Pier surged into top spot in the Scarborough & District Football League with a 5-0 home win against Edgehill Reserves.
Dec Richardson scored twice before the break for Pier, the first from the spot after a foul on veteran Paul Provins was fouled.
After the break Provins and Mikey Hartnett both netted before man of the match Richardson completed his hat-trick with a second penalty.
Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “We totally deserved the win and if wasn't for their keeper it could have been a lot more.
"Credit to Edgehill who kept going to the end. They have some good young players coming through.
"Pier man of the match was Dec Richardson, with a fine display from Will Jenkinson who of late has become some kind of assist king adding two more today.”
Newby won 10-3 at home to Fishburn Park Academy.
Callum Andrews smashed in a hat-trick for Newby, with sub Luqa Borg and Ashton Peterson hitting braces and Cam MacDonald, Josh Kelly and Kene Knowles also on target.
Dan Brown scored the first two for Park, Elliot Coates also notching. The Park man of the match was Arthur Watson.