West Pier see off Edgehill Reserves to power into top spot

Dec Richardson scored twice before the break for Pier, the first from the spot after a foul on veteran Paul Provins was fouled.

After the break Provins and Mikey Hartnett both netted before man of the match Richardson completed his hat-trick with a second penalty.

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “We totally deserved the win and if wasn't for their keeper it could have been a lot more.

"Credit to Edgehill who kept going to the end. They have some good young players coming through.

"Pier man of the match was Dec Richardson, with a fine display from Will Jenkinson who of late has become some kind of assist king adding two more today.”

Newby won 10-3 at home to Fishburn Park Academy.

Callum Andrews smashed in a hat-trick for Newby, with sub Luqa Borg and Ashton Peterson hitting braces and Cam MacDonald, Josh Kelly and Kene Knowles also on target.