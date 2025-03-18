Heslerton midfielder Ethan Chan was man of the match at Slingsby

​West Pier moved into the semi-final of the Beckett Football League Ryedale Hospital Cup with a 5-2 home win against top-flight side Kirkdale United.

The visitors went ahead early on through Euan Surgenor, Pier upped the tempo and started creating chances at will with Will Jenkinson squandering two chances from corners after great balls in from Martin Cooper.

It didn’t take long for Pier to levelled through Dec Richardson’s penalty after he was fouled.

Pier went in front through John Grayson after a great through-ball from Neil Thomas and Richardson made it 3-1 before the interval.

Grayson got his second and Pier’s fourth of the day in the second half.

Paul Provins rounded Pier’s tally off then Danny Keenaghan got his marching orders so Pier played the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

Kirkdale got a late consolation through Nathan Surgenor.

Ayton booked their place in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final with a 5-1 home win against second division Fishburn Park Academy.

The hosts took the lead midway inside the first 45 through Elliot Spurr. Park drew level through Rueben Mason before Zac Hansen restored Ayton’s lead with a double just before the interval.

In the second half Jake Sands netted and Hansen completed his treble late on as Ayton booked a place in the final.

Heslerton won 5-1 at Slingsby in the Trophy & Print Cup.

The visitors were two goals to the good inside the opening 10 minutes as Tom Stockdale fired Heslerton ahead with an early double.

Morgan Kendrew set up Matty Bean for a third though Slingsby did grab a goal back through Anthony Taylor.

Bean slotted past Tony Cass, Josh Wade adding a fifth after the break.

Danby earned a 5-4 shoot-out win at home to Sinnington after a 3-3 draw.

Josh Grimley, Adam Bainbridge and Sam Corner scored for Danby.

Goldsborough hammered Amotherby & Swinton Reserves 8-2 in Division Two.

On target for Boro were Andy Martin (3), Harry Starsmore (2), Ben Duell, James Neil and Adam Thomas.