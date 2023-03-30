West Pier tackle Itis Itis Rovers in Scarborough Saturday League Cup final
West Pier will tackle Itis Itis Rovers in the Scarborough & District Football League Cup final at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday evening, 7pm kick-off.
The two teams met in the league in February 11 at Pindar Leisure Centre, with visitors Pier netting a 3-1 triumph thanks to goals from Ben Clarke (2) and sub Terry Day, Ellis Howley replying for Rovers.
Pier player-manager Johnny McGough said: “We as a club are delighted that we are in another cup final.
"Here at West Pier its in our DNA to be winning and competing for trophies as a team.
"I'm so proud of the boys this season, we merged two teams into one so it was like starting a new team but the boys have been fantastic all season.
"Our key men are Declan Richardson, who since joining the club has scored bags of goals. He is very pacy and has tricks to match, plus he is good on both feet, so he's a nightmare for defenders.
"But also we have a perfect mixture of youth and senior players like Martin Cooper who's been converted to a centre-back but he's been fantastic.
"Then we have some young player like Benny Davis, Max McNiven and Jayden Rodgerson, these boys are the future of the club.”
McGough has singled out two of Rovers’ more experienced players as their chief threats.
The Pier chief added: “Their danger men, for me, are Luke Jones and Sam Pickard, both experienced and quality players."
"Also the whole West Pier family would like to give Itis Itis manager Mike Barker all our best wishes for everything he's overcome and everything he's going through.”