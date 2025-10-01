West Pier Under-10s in top gear thanks to new kit designed by one of their own players

West Pier Under-10s show off their new shirts, with the logo designed by one of their own players.

West Pier Juniors FC Under-10s players are dressed for success now thanks to a kit designed by one of their own players!

The football team held a competition for their players to design their new team kit.

Coach Matt Seeley said: “The winning design was completed by our player Noah, in the goalkeeper jersey.

"His design was then digitally vectorised by the printing company Yorbrand who printed the logos on the kit.

“The winning design was selected as it included the sponsor’s company name ‘Dean Hardie Painter and Decorator’ clearly and incorporated our kit colours and the paint can and brush. All the entries were judged anonymously for fairness.

"Noah was very proud that his design was picked and couldn’t wait to see it in real life!

“We are really grateful to Dean and Lee for their sponsorship as it means the kids get to feel special and can step onto the pitch looking like a professional team!

“On the pitch we have made a fantastic start as part of the Castle region of the York League since the folding of the Scarborough and District Minor League.

“Our team are looking for sponsors for a new tracksuit for the season - if anyone would like to help in any way please contact me on [email protected]”

Heslerton Hawks Under-9s hosted Brooklyn Jaguars at Sand Lane last weekend.

The game was very tight at the start with Thomas Horwell defending doggedly.

The Hawks found their stride and an own goal, a goal from Valentine Davison and two goals from Trent Simpson put the Hawks in front however a determined Brooklyn fought hard and pulled the scores level in the final five minutes.

Player of the match went to Thomas Horwell for a very impressive defensive display.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-14s crashed out of the York FA Cup at the hands of Scalby on Sunday.

Jack Crawford-Gage scored the only goal for the Hurricanes.

Last year's cup finalists Heslerton Spiders Under-15s also fell at the first hurdle in this year’s York FA Cup to local rivals Brooklyn.

Dexter Penny coming closest to scoring for Heslerton when his effort crashed off the bar but Brooklyn progress to the next round with a comprehensive victory.