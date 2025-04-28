West Pier win at Goldsborough to seal Beckett League Division Two title

Declan Richardson, red and black kit, hit a double for West Pier in their win at Sinnington.

​West Pier secured the Newitts.com Beckett Football League second division title with a game to spare after their 5-1 win at Goldsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Paul Provins, Neil Thomas, John Grayson and Declan Richardson (2) sealed the win.

This result also confirmed promotion for Danby who would finish third, joining Heslerton in Division One.

Pier player-boss Will Jenkinson said: “I am happy to get over the line with a game to go as we have a lot of games still to play in the cups, possibly another nine matches yet so having the title already we can start to rest a few for big cup games around the corner.

"I’m thankful for the squad we’ve had this year because it’s been important especially with all the games lately and still in front of us gives a few of the older lads a break.

"So credit to everyone involved we couldn’t have done it without everyone, they have all played their part.

"Ray Thorpe even got a kit on Saturday afternoon for us and he has offered to help two or three times. Not bad at 60 is it!”.

Division Two cup action saw Danby emerge as the eventual winners over Ryedale FC at Easton Lane.

The visitors took an early lead with a header from Ben Thompson, only for the hosts to draw level before half-time.

The second period would find Danby with the advantage before Thompson scored a second, this time from the penalty spot.

The home side eventually found the winner on an afternoon that had brothers Harvey and Kyle Clacherty on the scoresheet, along with sub Michael Simmonds.