'What dreams are made of' for Whitby's Beth Mead at Wembley

Beth Mead wins a penalty for England in their 2-1 defeat against Germany at Wembley on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Mead won a penalty that was missed by Nikita Parris during the 2-1 loss.

Mead said: “Words are indescribable at how it felt to walk out and play in front of over 77,000 fans.

“I had goosebumps from head to toe - that is what a girl dreams about growing up.

Mead in action for England. Picture: Getty

“I will cherish these feelings and experiences for the rest of my life.

“Unfortunately the result didn’t go the way we wanted to but that’s part of football.”

The Hinderwell hot-shot was left in a heap by a horror tackle from Sara Doorsoun during the encounter.

“My knee is just about attached, it wasn’t a great tackle and definitely should’ve been a red,” said Mead.

“I’m just lucky I didn’t get seriously injured.”

Mead recovered quickly from Saturday’s horror-challenge as she was on the scoresheet in England’s 3-2 win away in the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.