Whitby asking the town to back the Blues ahead of crucial February fixtures

Whitby Town face a huge February as they come against several sides in and around them in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division table, writes Liam Ryder.

First up is a trip to Stafford Rangers this coming Saturday for the Seasiders' longest away trip of the campaign before a trip not to be missed as the Blues travel to face Yorkshire Coast rivals Scarborough Athletic at the Flamingo Land Stadium. This fixture will be all-ticket and segregated with the only official place to purchase away tickets being from whitbytownfc.com on the Online Ticket Office.

Following on from the derby is the visit of current league leaders Matlock Town to the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground for the first of two home games in the month. Whitby will be looking to complete the double over the Gladiators having won 3-2 at the Proctor Cars Stadium back in November.

The following week sees a trip to Stalybridge Celtic before another all-ticket encounter on Tuesday, 22 February as Town face Scarborough Athletic away from home again, this time in the quarter-finals of the North Riding Senior Cup. Once again, tickets must be purchased from Whitby's Online Ticket Office.

To end the month, Town welcome Bamber Bridge to the Towbar Express Stadium. Bamber have occupied a play-off spot for the majority of the season so far and will pose a strong test to Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam's side.

No tickets will be sold on the night for either trip to Scarborough Athletic. Failure to present a valid ticket on the night will result in entry being refused to the Flamingo Land Stadium.