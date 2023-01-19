Whitby Town will be looking to bounce back from their loss at home to Guiseley when they head to Warrington Town this Saturday.

Haslam guided his side to a crucial 2-1 victory against their Warrington counterparts at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground, writes Liam Ryder.

The Blues’ boss reflected on the reverse fixture and revealed his plans for the upcoming clash in Cheshire.

“I think it will be a very different game to the one in November this time,” the Town manager told The Whitby Gazette. “It was tough going for both teams but we came out on the right side of the result.

“Away from home, we can play our game. Warrington have got a good pitch and the weather’s forecasted to be decent so we’re alright with that.

“Warrington are a good team, but we know we can go toe to toe with any team in the league as we showed back in November, and we’ll be hoping to do that again on Saturday.”

With last weekend’s match with Ashton United postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, Haslam arranged a behind closed doors friendly with Redcar Athletic, a 6-0 win for the Seasiders.

Following on from a poor showing against Guiseley the previous Tuesday night, Haslam felt that it was key to schedule a fixture in ahead of the trip to Warrington.

And after a positive showing, Haslam added: “It was important to get a game in.

"We needed to forget about the midweek game where we were disappointed with how we played and the eventual outcome.

“Everything we did was with Warrington firmly in our mindsets.

"We managed to look at a few things, we got some fitness into some key players who needed it as some were returning from injury and illness.

"All in all, it was a good workout for us.”

Warrington Town have made a strong start to the season, and are fourth in the league table.