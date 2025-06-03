Whitby Cricket Club second and third teams secure NYSD League victories

Whitby CC 2nds claimed a two-wicket win at home to Yarm. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Cricket Club’s second and third teams secured victories in their respective North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League matches over the weekend, while the first team were edged out by three wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most comfortable win was earned by the 3rds in their Sunday Conference South match at Saltburn 3rds to stay in the promotion hunt.

Opening bowlers Billy Blake and Alex Fusco were on top form for the visiting team, taking 3-22 in seven overs and 3-36 in eight overs respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Sharpe also chipped in with 2-12, and there was a wicket apiece for Josie Groark and Kieran Purvis as Saltburn were dismissed for 107 in 30.1 overs.

Whitby CC 1sts lost by three wickets at Northallerton. Photo by Brian Murfield

Openers Charlie Parker and Purvis put on 83 as the away team eased towards victory, the latter being dismissed for 33 from 30 balls including seven fours.

Parker steered the Whitby side to victory with an impressive 53 not out in 60 deliveries, including eight fours, Chris Clarkson adding 10no as they made a winning 111-1 in 17.1 overs.

Whitby 2nds moved up to second place in the third division table after their dramatic two-wicket win at home to Yarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home skipper Ricky Hall won the toss and elected to field, this swiftly paid off as Whitby claimed two early wickets.

The hosts lost wickets at regular intervals with Jay Allison the top bowler with excellent figures of 5-51, while Matthew Sharpe also shone with 3-24 as Yarm were limited to 158-9 in 40 overs.

Harry Wilson was the top scorer for Yarm with 32 before he was caught and bowled by Hall.

Whitby also made a shaky start slipping to 21-2, and it took a determined 54 from just 48 balls from Jack Stentiford to help the home side make serious progress towards their target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stentiford was offered very little support though and when he was dismissed the home side looked to be in trouble at 94-6 and it was left to Jack Lyth to steer Whitby to the win while batting with the tail.

Lyth played the anchor role with an undefeated 27 from 62 balls, including three fours, with assistance from all-rounder Allison (15 in 37 balls) and Sharpe, whose powerful 18 in just 14 balls including two fours and a six helped the Turnbull Ground side secure the two-wicket win.

Lyth and Sharpe put on an unbeaten 33 for the ninth wicket as Whitby 2nds made it across the line with 162-8 with five balls to spare.

Whitby 1sts were unfortunate to lose out by three wickets on the road at Northallerton in a keenly-fought Division Two match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters Rhys Buck and Alfie Jacobs were the star batsman for the visitors, smacking 57 and 42 respectively, with opener Chris Knight scoring 25 as Whitby were all out for 196 in 36.5 overs.

The away team were made to regret their late collapse, losing their final five wickets for 12 runs.

Tom Steyert then looked to be steering Whitby to victory with an excellent spell of 5-50, but the home side rallied from 102-6 to secure a win with 197-7 in 36.3 overs, Christiaan Bourbon-Leftley hitting a match-winning 55no after earlier taking a superb six-wicket haul.