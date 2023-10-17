Whitby Fishermen’s Academy dig deep to beat Beckett League Division Two title rivals Heslerton

Marshall Kelly, centre, was on target as the young Fishermen beat title rivals Heslerton

In an evenly-contested affair the hosts went ahead midway through the opening half with a nice finish from Koby Little, writes Dan Lewis.

Heslerton created their own chances with Jordan Anderson, Morgan Kendrew and Sam Besau all testing the Whitby keeper.

However, on the stroke of half-time an unforced error at the back saw Fishermen double their advantage, Jay Jordan tucking the ball past the helpless Simon Clark in the Heslerton goal.

The second half saw the visitors attacking down the slope with the wind behind them as they pressed for an early reply.

Playing his 100th game for the Sand Lane club Kendrew pulled a goal back on the hour mark, his 60th in all competitions for Heslerton.

It looked like a grandstand finish was on with home keeper Paul Cull making a double save, first from Josh Wade and then the rebound from Jack Pinder. But an uncharacteristic error in the visiting back line, with seven minutes remaining, saw Marshall Kelly guarantee the full three points to Whitby.

Man of the Match for Heslerton was full-back Wade, with the Fishermen’s star man being gloveman Cull.

Goldsborough dug deep for a 1-0 home win against Sinnington to maintain their own title challenge and also their unbeaten record.

Boro started strongest, but would have to wait until nearly half-time to make the pressure count, Damon Craig coming up with a piece of magic to make it 1-0, smashing the ball into the top corner.

A cracking match saw Fishburn Park Reserves earn a 3-3 draw at Ryedale.

The hosts started slowly and it was no surprise the away team took the lead after 20 minutes, Martin Myers squaring the score, but Fishburn pressed again and went in at half-time 2-1 up

Second half was also scrappy, Dan Greaves found the net twice for Ryedale before Fishburn made it 3-3 with practically the last attack of the game. Reuben Mason scored twice for Park, with sub Sonny Winspear also notching.

Lealholm Reserves bagged a magnificent 7-2 home win against Slingsby.

Alfie Jackson, Harry Craggs and Jamie Nicholson all bagged twice and Jake Hambley got the other for the victors.

Mike Anderson and James Sawdon got Slingby’s two.

In Division 1, Thornton le Dale won 5-2 at home to Snainton

Joe Milner opened the scoring after 10 minutes from a Dan Simpson cross.

Morgan Elven squared things up for Dale. Snainton then made it 2-1 just before half-time as Rob Holt struck one home.

Tim Whincup finished off an excellent move down the left to tie it up at 2-2.

The addition of Jamie Dennison to the game as a sub helped Thornton dominate the game to the finish and when Elven cut in from the right his magnificent strike into the top corner from the edge of the box gave the keeper no chance and put Thornton ahead for the first time.

Matty Pierson’s smart turn on the edge of the box allowed him time and space and his pinpoint cross picked out man of the match Elven to complete his hat-trick.

Myles Dale scored from 10 yards complete the scoring.

Snainton’s star man was keeper Tom Poor.

The Valley lost 3-0 at home to Union Rovers.

The visitors opened the scoring when Lee Timms rifled a cross into the box only for Jake Adams to turn it into his own net.

The second goal came from Connor Pickering when Zac Holmes crossed in and Pickering spun to put the ball in the net. .

For the second half Valley came out swinging, and if wasn’t for man of the match Stuart Corner in goal, they maybe could have got something out of the game.

The third Union goal came from a rare counter attack, Timms again provider as Matty Jackson got his customary goal.

Dan Maw was the man of the match for Valley.

Bagby & Balk drew 2-2 at home to Kirkdale.

Early in the second half Bagby took the lead through Reece Windle. They then doubled their lead through Ben Laycock with a cross-shot.

Kirkdale rallied late on as Rob Galtrey hit two to mastermind a comeback for the away side as they started to dominate, but ran out of time to grab all three points.