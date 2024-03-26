Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy boost Beckett League Division Two title hopes with win at Ryedale

Academy are seven points clear of second-placed Goal Sports, who will have to win all three of their matches to win the title as the leaders have a 25 goal difference advantage.

Junior Chambers put the visitors ahead on 25 minutes but Brody Norton-Hunter levelled two minutes into the second half for Ryedale.

Four minutes later, Kieran Wade restored Academy’s lead, as later goals from Koby David-Craig and Jake Faichney sealed the win for the leaders.

Man of the match for Academy was Jack Kelly.

Goldsborough earned a 4-1 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Ben Watson led the way with a brace of goals for Boro, with Damon Craig also notching and an own goal completing the scoring for the hosts, Alex Croall replying for Amotherby.

Luca Clasper was the Boro man of the match.

Fishburn Park Reserves fought back for a 2-2 home draw against Slingsby.

Early goals from star man Anthony Taylor and James Sawdon put Slingsby in charge but a goal apiece from Georgie Moon and sub Sonny Winspear earned Park a share of the spoils.

Reuben Wall and Zac Price shared the man of the match for Park.

Lealholm Reserves were edged out 3-2 at Goal Sports.

Brad Cawkwell, Kieran Grzesiowski and Nathan Sutherland were on target for the home side.

Lealholm suffered a 1-0 home loss against Boro Rangers U23s in the North Riding Premier Division.

The Tigers will make the short trip to face Fishburn Park this coming Saturday.

Staithes Athletic slipped to a 3-1 home defeat against Kader, Sam Calvert on target for the villagers.

Athletic play host to Whitby Fishermen this coming weekend.

Fishermen lost 4-1 at home to Redcar Athletic Reserves on Saturday.

Fishburn Park put up a good fight in their Yorkshire Shield semi -final 2-1 loss at home to leaders Darlington United (Redcar Newmarket).