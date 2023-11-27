Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy edge past Heslerton in Trophy penalty shoot-out

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy won 8-7 on penalties in their newitts.com Beckett Football League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy clash at home to Heslerton, after the scores were locked at 4-4 after a thriller.

Heslerton's George Ridler was on target during their cup exit at the hands of Whitby Fishermen.

The hosts sailed into an early two-goal lead through Robbie Farrier and Louis Harrison before Heslerton hit back with two quick strikes of their own via Morgan Kendrew and Jack Burnett, writes Dan Lewis.

Whitby would regain the advantage with a goal from Jack Cairns but George Ridler would head home ensuring honours were even at the interval.

Second half was as open as the first, and the hosts struck with 15 minutes remaining with a goal by Brogan Russell.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy

Heslerton however, were not quite done with 16-year-old Warren Stanton winning a penalty with two minutes left.

The spot-kick was duly dispatched by sub Jack Pinder sending the tie to a penalty shoot-out where Whitby would be the eventual victors.

Man of the Match for Heslerton was the industrious Sam Besau and Farrier was Fishermen’s man of the match.

Ayton dug deep for a 3-2 win at Kirkdale United in Beckett League Division One.

United opened the scoring after 25 minutes through Will Pepler, Brad Marshall powered home a header to level things up for Ayton.

Within minutes, Kirkdale hit back as their man of their match Pepler got his second.

On the stroke of half-time, Dan Marston curled a left-footed free-kick into the top corner to make it 2-2.

The second half saw Ayton become more solid at the back, and Jake Sands weaved his way through several men, sitting them down on the way and finishing to win it 3-2.