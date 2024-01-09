Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy edge thriller against Sinnington to stay in top spot in Beckett League Division 2

Brad Dowson scored the second goal for Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy in their 3-2 home win against Sinnington. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Bradley Dowson scored twice in the first half and a late, deflected effort from Josh Linsley would be enough to trump Aiden Taylor and Archie Turner’s efforts for the Sinners, writes Dan Lewis.

Heslerton battled back from 3-0 down to claim a superb 4-3 home win against Goldsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors opened the scoring through an early Jack Bowden free-kick, and inside 10 minutes the visitors would double their lead with another setpiece from 22 yards or so, a low drive hit with great venom by Phil Spencer giving Heslerton keeper Simon Clark no chance.

Sinnington make it 2-2. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

With less than half an hour on the clock, Andy Martin was given the freedom of Sand Lane to notch his side’s third.

A stoppage in play then allowed Heslerton to dust themselves down and they began to get their passing game going. Kendrew would see a fine effort pushed out by keeper Rob Ingham who then dealt with the follow up shot from Jack Pinder.

With five minutes of the opening half remaining an early ball from Pinder found strike partner Kendrew who drew out Ingham before opting to round him and tap home into the empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw Pinder’s excellent free-kick pushed round the post by Ingham, Ethan Chan then hit a fine drive which the keeper tipped over the bar. Heslerton continued to press forward and George Ridler managed to guide Kendrew’s cross past Ingham and into the net.

Sinnington look to nick the ball away from Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy in Beckett League Division 2

It was now very much game on though the hosts had to keep their heads in defence, with 17-year-old Tommy Palmer standing strong against Goldsborough captain Ben Watson, one of the league’s potent goalscorers.

Kendrew then found a gap to squeeze his shot away, which took a slight deflection to make it 3-3.

With the breakdown of a visiting attack midfielder Jamie Atkinson found their man of the match Kendrew with an early ball which saw the division’s leading marksman check inside before finishing sublimely across the keeper into the far corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal Sports stayed in the title hunt with a hard-earned 4-3 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

The hosts rushed into an early two-goal lead through Brad Cawkwell’s brace, but Alex Croall did the same to level the scores before the break.

Goal Sports started the half with a fantastic strike from Josh Welburn. Andrew Tiffney got himself on the scoresheet with a reply, but as Amotherby grew in confidence and pushed forward, a long ball wasn’t dealt with and was put away by the home side’s Oli Pea.

The visitors went 4-4-2 to push for a winner, Croall nearly sealing a hat-trick and a last-moment gilt-edged chance missed narrowly by Kallum Leogue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men of the match were Billy Bown (Goal Sports) and Jordy Horsley (Amotherby).

Fishburn Park Academy earned a superb 7-2 home win against Slingsby.

A full home debut was given to Freddy Cuthbert and he grabbed himself a couple of assists.

Fishburn took the lead 20 minutes in with a well-worked Rhys Kipling goal. Back came the visitors and scored two quickfire goals from the combination of James Sawdon to Anthony Taylor to turn the game around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Park replied with three rapid goals of their own, through Kipling, Aaron Locker and Ruben Wall before the interval to go in 4-2 up.

Park increased their lead 10 minutes into the second half, Kipling completing his first senior hat-trick and then Wall with the goal of the game, a sweet volley from 20 yards, made it 6-2.