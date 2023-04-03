Lewis Coultas scores for Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy in their 7-0 home win against Filey Town Reserves PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The Fishermen goals were scored by Tom Laxton (2), Sam Brown, Riley Billany, Bradley Dowson, Ollie Locker, and Lewis Coultas, writes Keith Sales.

The Fishermen’s Man of the Match was Jack Kelly.

Leaders The Valley visited local rivals Goal Sports and won 4-0.

Filey Town Reserves, red kit, challenge for the ball against Academy.

After going a goal behind to a Rich Tolliday effort, Goal Sports had the chance to level but Alfie Hutchinson fired at the keeper.

Valley’s Rafel Jackow doubled the pacesetters’ lead before the break.

The second half saw a Valley goal in the first minute, a long ball by Tolliday converted at the far post by Tyson Stubbings, former Goal Sports all time top scorer.

The Valley completed their scoring with another later in the half, from a counter attack as Tolliday added his second. Dragos Dragan had Goal Sports’ best effort from a setpiece, heading just wide from a Billy Bown delivery.

Man of the Match winners were Dave Scriver for a pacy performance, full of trickery on the wing (Goal Sports) and Tolliday for his two goals and assist (The Valley).

Second-placed Sinnington crushed visitors Duncombe Park Reserves 8-1.

The Sinners took a 3-0 first-half lead with goals scored by Jon Mitchell, Ethan Ward, and Billy Brewster.

In the second half further goals were added by Archie Turner and Jack Balderson, who chipped the keeper from 20 yards with his sweet left foot, sub Henry Birkett scored to pull one back for the visitors but the Sinners then scored three further goals in the last 10 minutes through Brewster, Turner, and Cameron Frank.

Man of the Match winners were Brewster playing on the right wing (Sinnington) and Joe Dunn (Duncombe Park).

Third-placed Wombleton Wanderers visited Rillington Rovers winning 6-0 thanks to goals scored by Luke Dixon, Jordan Rivis, Ryan Rivis, and a hat-trick for man of the match David Thompson.

Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton beatThornton-le-Dale 2-0 on the Malton 3g pitch and increased their lead to 13 points although third-placed Ayton remain 15 points behind with seven games in hand.

Both goals were scored by man of the match George Peirson.

Keeper Kieran Edmond won the Dale award,

Kirkdale United drew 2-2 with Kirkbymoorside Reserves in a keenly contested derby, played at Heslerton.

Kirkdale left-back Max Gold tried to clear his lines only to have the ball blocked and crossed early for an easy tap in scored by Oliver Farrow.

Gold responded in the perfect manner, it was almost an instant reply with the full-back linking up well with Frasier Northcote-Coon down the left flank and driving to the edge of the box before whipping in a low pacy cross which was met by an onrushing William Pepler who showed great determination to bundle the ball home to make it 1-1.

The second half began and United’s Ryan Moss playing out of position up front was causing problems coming deep to receive the ball which gave wingers Northcote-Coon and Pepler space in behind.

A long free-kick taken by Kirkdale’s Thomas Hepton saw centre-back Euan Surgenour make a clever run in behind to delicately stroke the ball past the keeper to put Kirkdale ahead.

With about 10 minutes to go Kirkdale, having fielded a young squad maybe found themselves a little naive as they conceded a late equaliser scored by Thomas Skelton, after dominating the second half, albeit maybe a tad fortuitous for Kirkby to earn a point.

Kirkdale’s man of the match was Pepler.

Fourth-placed Snainton lost 4-2 at home to sixth-placed Rosedale, both teams looking to gain a ‘Top Four’ spot in the table.

Snainton, who only had a bare 11, took the lead midway through the first half, 10 minutes later Rosedale equalised through Shawn Spozio who skinned about five players and then finished from close range.

Rosedale then went 2-1 up just before half-time when captain Paul Allsopp was taken out by the Snainton keeper and Aidan Taylor converted the penalty.

Rosedale doubled their lead when Jonathon Seller smashed a ball in off the bar, the ball ricocheted out and Alastair Wilkinson headed in from close range, but Seller was awarded the goal.

Snainton pulled one goal back. but Ryan Hewison then carried the ball from deep within his own half before laying off to the Rosedale man of the match Graham Atkinson to smash home into the top corner his first goal of the season to seal a 4-2 win.

Snainton’s Mikey Webster was then sent off after a late challenge.

Fixtures for Saturday April 8 Kick off 2pm

Div 1: Amotherby & Swinton v Bagby & Balk, Kirkby Res v Ayton, Thornton le Dale v Snainton

Div 2: Goal Sports v Filey Town Res, Wombleton v Amotherby & Swinton Res

Ryedale Hospital Cup quarter-final: Rosedale v Heslerton

Semi-final: Union Rovers v Goldsborough

Tuesday April 11 Kick off 6pm

Div 1: Rosedale v Ayton

Div 2: Duncombe Pk Res v Rillington, Heslerton v Filey T Res

Wednesday April 12 Kick off 6pm

Div 2: Sinnington v Wombleton.

Thursday April 13 Kick off 6pm