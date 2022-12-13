Whitby Fishermen’s Society hammer 12 goals past Thirsk Falcons Development

Jos Storr was on target for Whitby Fishermen in their 12-2 home win against Thirsk Falcons Development

The Fishermen hammered visitors Thirsk Falcons Development 12-2 in the one-sided Division One match.

Four home players managed to score a brace apiece, with former Whitby Town man Jake Faichney, Jack Cairns, Slater Jay and Josh Lindsay all scoring two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jord Purvis, Jos Storr, Joe Hutchinson and Kane Broadley also fired in a goal apiece for the rampant hosts.

Jake Faichney scored two goals as Whitby Fishermen eased to a 12-2 win

A Fishermen’s spokesperson said: “The lads worked hard, they never stopped for 90 minutes and played the ball about nicely.

"It was a good win for the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The man of the match was Sam Russell who never stopped running and banging tackles in. The award could have been given to any number of lads today.”

The Fishermen are without a game this coming weekend and will return to action next year, at home to New Marske on January 7 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lealholm’s match at home to Marske United Reserves was called off last weekend, and the leaders will travel to third-from-bottom Loftus Athletic this Saturday, weather permitting.

Fishburn Park’s Premier Division title hopes were dented by a 3-2 loss at Boro Rangers Reserves last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park are scheduled to play host to Kader this Saturday.