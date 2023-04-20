News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Fishermen’s Society hot-shots net District FA Cup final spot

​Whitby Fishermen’s Society earned a place in the Scarborough FA District Cup final against Scarborough League champions Edgehill after coasting to a 4-0 home win against Newlands.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 20th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Kaleb Gravett scores Fishermen's opener in the 4-0 Scarborough FA District Cup semi win against Newlands PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDKaleb Gravett scores Fishermen's opener in the 4-0 Scarborough FA District Cup semi win against Newlands PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Kaleb Gravett scores Fishermen's opener in the 4-0 Scarborough FA District Cup semi win against Newlands PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Kaleb Gravett scored the opener for the hosts, and an own goal and further goals from Karl Storr and Micky Boardman – the latter with final kick of the match – sent the Fishermen into the final.

The Fishermen returned to NRFL Division One action with a crunch clash against rivals Great Ayton United Royals on Tuesday night, earning a 2-2 home draw to stay in second, a point ahead of Ayton.

Jos Storr put the hosts in front in the first half, but United levelled from the spot.

Karl Storr scores Fishermen's second goal of the game.Karl Storr scores Fishermen's second goal of the game.
Karl Storr scores Fishermen's second goal of the game.
After good build-up play Jos Storr added a second and Fishermen looked set to net a crucial win until the Royals bagged an injury-time equaliser.

Fishermen are at Wolviston Reserves this Saturday.

Leaders Lealholm claimed a 2-0 success at Darlington Railway Athletic Reserves.

Goals from Carl Gray and Brad Lewis secured the win for the Tigers, who had to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Marc McCarthy was sent off.

Fishermen's Jake Faichney challenges a Newlands player.Fishermen's Jake Faichney challenges a Newlands player.
Fishermen's Jake Faichney challenges a Newlands player.

The leaders host Darlington RA 2nds on Saturday.

Fishburn Park romped to a 6-1 win on the road at Kader on Monday night.

Man of the match Rhys Kipling hit a hat-trick, with Nathan Storr and Adam Warrilow also netting, an own goal completing the rout for Park, who end the season at home to St Mary’s 1947 on Saturday.

Kaleb Gravett celebrates with teammate Mark Storr, left.Kaleb Gravett celebrates with teammate Mark Storr, left.
Kaleb Gravett celebrates with teammate Mark Storr, left.
Micky Boardman scores the fourth goal for the hosts with the last kick of the gameMicky Boardman scores the fourth goal for the hosts with the last kick of the game
Micky Boardman scores the fourth goal for the hosts with the last kick of the game
Whitby Fishermen's Society's Micky Boardman.Whitby Fishermen's Society's Micky Boardman.
Whitby Fishermen's Society's Micky Boardman.