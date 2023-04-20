Kaleb Gravett scores Fishermen's opener in the 4-0 Scarborough FA District Cup semi win against Newlands PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Kaleb Gravett scored the opener for the hosts, and an own goal and further goals from Karl Storr and Micky Boardman – the latter with final kick of the match – sent the Fishermen into the final.

The Fishermen returned to NRFL Division One action with a crunch clash against rivals Great Ayton United Royals on Tuesday night, earning a 2-2 home draw to stay in second, a point ahead of Ayton.

Jos Storr put the hosts in front in the first half, but United levelled from the spot.

Karl Storr scores Fishermen's second goal of the game.

After good build-up play Jos Storr added a second and Fishermen looked set to net a crucial win until the Royals bagged an injury-time equaliser.

Fishermen are at Wolviston Reserves this Saturday.

Leaders Lealholm claimed a 2-0 success at Darlington Railway Athletic Reserves.

Goals from Carl Gray and Brad Lewis secured the win for the Tigers, who had to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Marc McCarthy was sent off.

Fishermen's Jake Faichney challenges a Newlands player.

The leaders host Darlington RA 2nds on Saturday.

Fishburn Park romped to a 6-1 win on the road at Kader on Monday night.

Man of the match Rhys Kipling hit a hat-trick, with Nathan Storr and Adam Warrilow also netting, an own goal completing the rout for Park, who end the season at home to St Mary’s 1947 on Saturday.

Kaleb Gravett celebrates with teammate Mark Storr, left.

Micky Boardman scores the fourth goal for the hosts with the last kick of the game

