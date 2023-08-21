News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall for breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Whitby Fishermen’s Society net home 2-1 win against Thirsk Falcons

Whitby Fishermen’s Society secured their opening North Riding League Premier Division win on Saturday, digging deep for a 2-1 success at home to Thirsk Falcons.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Oli Locker rounds the Thirsk Falcons goalkeeper to open the scoring for Whitby Fishermen: PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDOli Locker rounds the Thirsk Falcons goalkeeper to open the scoring for Whitby Fishermen: PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Oli Locker rounds the Thirsk Falcons goalkeeper to open the scoring for Whitby Fishermen: PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Oli Locker opened the scoring for the Fishermen, with Matthew Sullivan also on target as the hosts claimed the three points.

Harry Smith was named as the man of the match for the home side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This came a few days after a midweek 5-1 derby loss at Fishburn Park, with Charlie Smith (2), Rhys Kipling, Nathan Storr and Callum Halley also on target for the victors.

Matthew Sullivan, left, celebrates scoring the winner for the home side.Matthew Sullivan, left, celebrates scoring the winner for the home side.
Matthew Sullivan, left, celebrates scoring the winner for the home side.
Most Popular

The Fishermen’s next match is another derby clash, as they head to Lealholm on Wednesday August 30, 6.30pm kick-off.

A Carl Gray hat-trick steered Lealholm to a 3-1 triumph at Redcar Athletic Reserves on Saturday.

This was a great result considering Jack Smith was sent off for the visitors a minute before the interval. Kane Broadley was named as their man of the match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tigers make the trip to Boro Rangers U23s this Saturday before the Fishermens clash.

The Thirsk Falcons keeper made a number of top saves.The Thirsk Falcons keeper made a number of top saves.
The Thirsk Falcons keeper made a number of top saves.

Staithes Athletic kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw on the road at Grangetown Boys Club on Friday evening.

James Armstrong’s 62nd-minute effort earned a share of the spoils for the visitors, but the result was overshadowed by a serious injury to star player Marcus Guest, who suffered a broken ankle.

Staithes head to St Marys 1947 Dormans this Saturday.

Related topics:Harry Smith