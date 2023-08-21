Oli Locker rounds the Thirsk Falcons goalkeeper to open the scoring for Whitby Fishermen: PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Oli Locker opened the scoring for the Fishermen, with Matthew Sullivan also on target as the hosts claimed the three points.

Harry Smith was named as the man of the match for the home side.

This came a few days after a midweek 5-1 derby loss at Fishburn Park, with Charlie Smith (2), Rhys Kipling, Nathan Storr and Callum Halley also on target for the victors.

Matthew Sullivan, left, celebrates scoring the winner for the home side.

The Fishermen’s next match is another derby clash, as they head to Lealholm on Wednesday August 30, 6.30pm kick-off.

A Carl Gray hat-trick steered Lealholm to a 3-1 triumph at Redcar Athletic Reserves on Saturday.

This was a great result considering Jack Smith was sent off for the visitors a minute before the interval. Kane Broadley was named as their man of the match.

The Tigers make the trip to Boro Rangers U23s this Saturday before the Fishermens clash.

The Thirsk Falcons keeper made a number of top saves.

Staithes Athletic kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw on the road at Grangetown Boys Club on Friday evening.

James Armstrong’s 62nd-minute effort earned a share of the spoils for the visitors, but the result was overshadowed by a serious injury to star player Marcus Guest, who suffered a broken ankle.