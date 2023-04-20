Priestley Griffiths netted in the 2-2 draw on the road at Belper earlier in the season. Whitby play host to Belper in their final game of the season on Saturday.

Kick-off at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground is at 3pm, writes Liam Ryder.

Town secured their status in the division last weekend with a comfortable 3-1 triumph against Atherton Collieries, and will now be looking to end the season on a high at home on the club’s annual Pay What You Want Day.

Whitby will also be welcoming members of the 1992/93 Northern League side back to the Turnbull Ground, celebrating 20 years since their success.

Bradley Fewster is hoping to recover from a knock he received at Atherton to feature at home to Belper this Saturday.

Opponents Belper will find themselves playing in the eighth tier again in the 2023/24 season having been relegated.

The Derbyshire outfit have found themselves routed to the bottom of the table for the majority of the campaign.

The reverse fixture back in November saw the sides play out a 2-2 draw with Jacob Day and Priestley Griffiths on target for the Seasiders.

Blues boss Nathan Haslam said: "It’s been a long season, it has certainly felt like a longer season for me as a manager.

"You go back to that night against Gainsborough when we lost the game 6-0 we were rock-bottom and we’ve slowly galvanised ourselves and pulled ourselves together.

"Yes we have had some bad performances but we have had some very good ones as well and we got a run of consistency in February and the crowds started to come up and the home form is better.

"Our pride is at stake and we want to finish the season on a high (this Saturday) in front of hopefully a big crowd and say our thank-yous and then what will be a well-deserved rest for the lads.”

Two weeks after their final outing, Town will be holding an end of season awards night at Sneaton Castle on Saturday May 6.

Tickets are priced at £27.50 and can be purchased via Martin Hart on 01947 601599 or Graeme Hinchliffe on 07973 339962.

For the cost of the tickets, you’ll get a two-course meal and entry into the event for the entire evening.

