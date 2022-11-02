Whitby Town assistant boss Jonathan Franks delighted by first home win of season against Bamber Bridge

Aaron Haswell, third from left, is congratulated after scoring his first goal in the 3-0 home win against Bamber Bridge PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The Seasiders couldn't have asked for a better start to proceedings, opening the scoring just 13 seconds into the game through Haswell, before Brad Fewster netted his third in two games to double Town's lead, writes Paul Connolly.

Recent signing Harrison Beeden added the Blues' third and final goal on the stroke of half-time, turning Jake Hackett's corner home. And while Franks was pleased with the performance, he was particularly pleased with the opening goalscorer Haswell.

"Overall, it was a good win," Franks said.

Brad Fewster makes it 2-0 to Whitby Town

"The early goal from Aaron [Haswell] has helped us but across the game the lads have worked their socks off.

"I was pleased for [Haswell] as he deserved that [goal]. His attitude since day one when he came in, in the summer, has been excellent.

"He's been a bit unlucky - a few times when he's been in the side it's not quite gone for him where he's not quite scored, or the team's ultimately lost, but the last few weeks he's really got his head down and got his reward."

The Seasiders could hardly believe their luck from the kick-off, when they got the chance to open the scoring immediately.

Dan Rowe wins a header for Whitby Town

Skipper Dan Rowe received the ball from Priestley Griffiths' kick-off, aimed direct with the ball glancing off the head of MacAuley Wilson and landing at the feet of Haswell, who tapped the ball into an empty net inside the box, with the keeper stranded.

Bamber, coming in on the back of a 7-0 defeat at Hyde United the Saturday previous, looked to strike back and level, with Paul Dawson's low drive across goal forcing Shane Bland to push wide.

Whitby, however, were in control of the tempo early on, limiting Brig to very little, and looking to increase the lead themselves.

Fewster went close 15 minutes in, but could only drag his shot on the turn wide of the mark.

He didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet however, netting seven minutes later.

Great work from Jake Hackett down the left saw him ride a slide challenge before feeding Fewster the ball. Inside the box, he curled an effort through the legs of the defender and beyond Felix Gollard.

Whitby looked as though they were going to run away with the game, with Haswell almost adding a third, putting his attempt wide.

The visitors weren't without chances, Sheldon Green's effort finding the arms of Bland before Finlay Sinclair-Smith fired into the side netting, but it was Whitby who were pushing hardest.

There was a golden opportunity for a third, seven minutes before the break. Aaron Haswell broke through the Brig backline, hitting the post with a low effort. The rebound fell to Priestley Griffiths, who couldn't set himself right and fired wide awkwardly, with the goal at his mercy.

The third did come on the stroke of half-time. Hackett's low corner to the near post was kept alive by Beeden, whose first shot was blocked. At the second attempt however, the defender lofted the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Bamber Bridge almost responded immediately, Dawson's effort being thwarted by Bland, before Haswell had a chance to add Whitby's fourth, but was denied one-on-one by Gollard.

The game settled after the break, with Whitby's foot being taken off the gas somewhat.

The visitors, who looked more comfortable in possession, got a chance to get back into the game when Dawson was felled in the area. The Brig number 10 stepped up himself to take the spot-kick, though could only strike the upright despite sending Bland the wrong way.

Sinclair-Smith then had a chance twenty minutes from time, though saw his twenty-yard effort deflected wide, while Dawson had a low strike comfortably held.

On 83 minutes, Fewster had a great chance to add to his tally. Bland's long punt forward saw the explosive forward get in behind the defence, though he could only see his effort saved one-on-one, with nobody to follow the ball in from the save.

The win sees the Blues pick up their first home points of the season, and move out of the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division drop zone for the first time this season.