Whitby Town assistant manager Jonathan Franks targets win at Bamber Bridge

Adam Gell made his 250th Whitby appearance against Matlock last weekend.

Town take on their Brig counterparts at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, aiming to continue their recent good form which has seen the Seasiders climb into the top half of the table, writes Liam Ryder.

With seven league fixtures remaining for Whitby, assistant manager Franks is relishing the encounter as the squad aim to claim back-to-back victories and inflict just a second home defeat on their opponents, who are placed in fifth place, the fourth and final play-off spot.

The Whitby Town assistant told The Whitby Gazette: "With our current form we fancy ourselves against anyone.

From left, Josef Wheatley, scorer Shaun Tuton, Priestley Griffiths and Liam Braithwaite celebrate during the win against Matlock.

"The lads love to play football which the surface at Bamber Bridge should let us do. It's their pedigree to play good football.

"We've brought players in to mix it up during the season and I think we've got a nice balance out there with the squad. We've got a plan A and plan B."

The Blues ran out impressive 4-1 winners at home to play-off chasers Matlock Town last weekend, with Josef Wheatley, Shaun Tuton, Connor Simpson and Aaron Haswell all on target at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground.

Franks felt that Town were worthy of their victory against their play-off chasing opponents and he believes that the result shows how far the side have come in recent weeks.

He added: "We didn't think that the game was going to be pretty but the lads were ruthless in front of goal. We scored four great goals to be honest.

"We knew that our home form had been a big problem and for whatever reason it wasn't clicking for us.

"At one point the away table had us sixth but the home table had us 19th so we knew it was something that we needed to address.

"The lads have done that themselves and it's brilliant to be tenth.

"But we're looking to the next game now which will be a tough one at Bamber Bridge."