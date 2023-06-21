News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam delighted to retain hot-shot Bradley Fewster

Popular striker Bradley Fewster has signed a new contract with Whitby Town Football Club ahead of the 2023/24 season.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Striker Bradley Fewster has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.Striker Bradley Fewster has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.
Striker Bradley Fewster has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.

The 27-year-old Middlesbrough FC Academy product was Town's leading goal scorer last season, netting twelve times in all competitions, writes Liam Ryder.

Manager Nathan Haslam has high hopes for forward Fewster in the 2023/24 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign and hopes that he can add to his Seasiders tally.

Haslam said: "For me, Fewster is the best striker in the league on his day.

"The key moving into next season is to get some consistency and if we get that Brad will be one of the best marksmen in the league.

"I think since that bad injury he picked up in 2019, it's been frustrating for everyone at the club as you want players like Brad on the pitch because if he's firing, we have got one of the best strikers in the league."

Having been released by his boyhood club Boro, Fewster represented Spennymoor Town and Blyth Spartans in non-league, while also enjoying loan spells with Preston North End, York City and Hartlepool United during his time on the Riverside club’s books.

A representative of England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level, the centre-forward will be looking to kick on again in a blue Whitby shirt next season.

