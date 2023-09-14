Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam dismisses links to Darlington manager's job
After the departure of Alun Armstrong as manager, reports had named Haslam as one of the contenders for the job, but the Blues boss was quick to dampen any such rumours.
He said: “Nothing in it, obviously you are flattered when your name gets bandied around with a big club like Darlington, but, ultimately, I am contracted to Whitby, we are in a good position at the moment.
"I have recruited a great group of lads, a lot have come in to play for me, it wouldn’t look good for me if I was to move on.
"They are just rumours, Darlington are a different level to us and there are a lot of big managers in for that job.
"I am dedicated to Whitby Town.”