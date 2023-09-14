News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam dismisses links to Darlington manager's job

Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam has eased the fears of Blues supporters by dismissing reports that had linked him to the vacant manager’s job at National League North strugglers Darlington.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Blues boss Nathan Haslam, left, has dismissed the reports linking him to the vacant Darlington FC manager's role.

After the departure of Alun Armstrong as manager, reports had named Haslam as one of the contenders for the job, but the Blues boss was quick to dampen any such rumours.

He said: “Nothing in it, obviously you are flattered when your name gets bandied around with a big club like Darlington, but, ultimately, I am contracted to Whitby, we are in a good position at the moment.

"I have recruited a great group of lads, a lot have come in to play for me, it wouldn’t look good for me if I was to move on.

"They are just rumours, Darlington are a different level to us and there are a lot of big managers in for that job.

"I am dedicated to Whitby Town.”

