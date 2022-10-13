Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam: “We’re a match for any team in this league”
Nathan Haslam hopes that his side can continue their recent upturn in league form when they face Marine on Saturday - but admitted that will be no easy task against a “good, physical” side.
The Seasiders have taken seven points from the last nine available, all away from home, writes Liam Ryder.
And while Whitby still remain in the NPL Premier Division’s relegation zone, Haslam is confident that his players have what it takes to turn their season around, but did admit that he remains “uncomfortable” in their current position.
“We’re still in a position that I’m very uncomfortable in,” Haslam told The Whitby Gazette.
“We’ll be coming up against a very good Marine team and we’re expecting a hard, physical game.
“It’s a big test for us but I’m more than confident in this group and we’ve shown over the last three league games that we’re a match for any team in this league.
“We just need to find that bit of consistency and we’ve started to show signs of doing that.
“We need to take our recent league form into the Marine game and hopefully keep the run going.”