Blues joint-boss Lee Bullock in playing action for Whitby Town

The Seasiders enter the fixture against the side currently occupying ninth spot in the table in great form, having gone three matches unbeaten following victories against Hyde United and FC United of Manchester, as well as taking a point against Warrington Town last weekend, writes Liam Ryder.

Ahead of Saturday's clash at Marston Road, Bullock said: "We've got some confidence now. That's a little unbeaten run that we've got going and after a couple of defeats we've turned that round.

"Results have gone alright for us so it keeps it interesting for the right reasons.

Whitby top scorer Jacob Hazel

"The lads need to take a little bit of belief from our recent matches."

Last week's game against Warrington was against a side who have traditionally been hard to take points off since arriving in the Northern Premier League's Premier Division in 2016.

Bullock viewed the draw as a point gained rather than two points dropped.